Best Small Cap Mutual Funds in 3 years (April 2023): Several Small Cap mutual funds have given very high returns in the last three years. According to data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) as of April 11, there are 13 small-cap funds that have given a return of over 40% under the direct plan. Even the regular plans of most of these schemes have given a return of over 40%.

While there is no assurance or guarantee that these funds will continue to give such high returns in future, investors can consider investing in these funds after taking advice from their financial advisors. That said, the following is a list of 13 small-cap funds with over 40% returns in three years (as per AMFI website data on April 11, 2023).

Quant Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Small Cap Fund has given a return of 64.57% while the regular plan has given a return of 62.19% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Small Cap Fund has given a return of 47.9% while the regular plan has given a return of 46.58% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund has given a return of 47.62% while the regular plan has given a return of 45.20% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

HSBC Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of the HSBC Small Cap Fund has given a return of 46.03% while the regular plan has given a return of 44.48% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

HDFC Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Small Cap Fund has given a return of 45.28% while the regular plan has given a return of 43.85% in three years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index.

Kotak Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Small Cap Fund has given a return of 45.42% while the regular plan has given a return of 43.38% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund has given a return of 44.98% while the regular plan has given a return of 42.97% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Tata Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Tata Small Cap Fund has given a return of 44.79% while the regular plan has given a return of 42.17% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Edelweiss Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Small Cap Fund has given a return of 43.46% while the regular plan has given a return of 41.13% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Bank of India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Bank of India Small Cap Fund has given a return of 42.71% while the regular plan has given a return of 40.33% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

DSP Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of DSP Small Cap Fund has given a return of 40.52% while the regular plan has given a return of 39.27% in three years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index.

Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund

The direct plan of Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund has given a return of 41.04% while the regular plan has given a return of 39.86% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Sundaram Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Sundaram Small Cap Fund has given a return of 40.59% while the regular plan has given a return of 38.96% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of April 11, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing)