Best Small Cap Funds (December 2022): Top-performing schemes since inception

Small Cap mutual funds attract investors because of their potential to give better returns compared to large and mid-cap funds. In November 2022, small-cap equity/growth-oriented funds witnessed a total inflow of Rs 1378 crore even as several other funds witnessed big outflows. There are several small-cap funds that have given returns of over 20% since their respective launch dates. Let’s have a look at such top-performing small-cap funds:

Top 10 best-performing small-cap mutual funds since inception (till December 16, 2022)

IDFC Emerging Businesses Fund

The direct plan of IDFC Emerging Businesses Fund has given 33.85% annualised returns since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 31.45%. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index.

Bank of India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Bank of India Small Cap Fund has given 30.92% annualised returns since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 28.6%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Edelweiss Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Small Cap Fund has given 29.87% annualised returns since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 27.81%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund has given 29.32% annualised returns since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 27.09%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

UTI Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of UTI Small Cap Fund has given 28.52% annualised returns since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 26.08%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Tata Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Tata Small Cap Fund has given 26.54% annualised returns since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 24.16%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

SBI Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Small Cap Fund has given 26.13% annualised returns since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 20.3%. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index.

Nippon India Small Cap

The direct plan of Nippon India Small Cap fund has given 25.28% annualised returns since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 20.13%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Axis Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Axis Small Cap Fund has given 24.47% annualised returns since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 22.88%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Invesco India Smallcap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Smallcap Fund has given 23.02% annualised returns since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 21.05%. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only, based on AMFI website data as of 16th December 2022. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. There is no assurance that a fund will sustain its past performance in future. Please consult your financial advisor before investing)