Sectoral/Thematic mutual fund schemes were in the trend among investors in February even as the markets continued to remain volatile. These schemes invest in stocks of different companies based on a theme or a particular sector.

Recent data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) shows that sectoral/thematic funds witnessed a net flow that was highest among all equity/growth-oriented mutual fund schemes. Sectoral funds witnessed a net flow of Rs 3855.90 crore, which was around 327% more than the net flow in these schemes in January 2023.

Over the years, several sectoral funds have given very high annualised returns. However, many others have left disappointed investors with returns as low as 1-2% in five years. As more investors seem to be interested in sectoral thematic funds, here we take a look at five sectoral/thematic funds that have given a return of over 20% in the last five years, according to data on the AMFI website as of March 10, 2023.

Tata Digital India Fund

The Direct Plan of Tata Digital India Fund has given an annualised return of 22.85% in five years while the regular plan of the scheme has given 20.82%. The scheme tracks NIFTY IT Total Return Index.

ICICI Prudential Technology Fund

The Direct Plan of ICICI Prudential Technology Fund has given an annualised return of 22.50% in five years while the regular plan of the scheme has given 21.33%. The scheme tracks S&P BSE Teck Total Return Index.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund

The Direct Plan of Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund has given an annualised return of 21.76% in five years while the regular plan of the scheme has given 20.44%. The scheme tracks S&P BSE Teck Total Return Index.

Quant Infrastructure Fund

The Direct Plan of Quant Infrastructure Fund has given an annualised return of 21.10% in five years while the regular plan of the scheme has given 19.77%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Infrastructure Total Return Index.

SBI Technology Opportunities Fund

The Direct Plan of SBI Technology Opportunities Fund has given an annualised return of 21.68% in five years while the regular plan of the scheme has given 20.31%. The scheme tracks S&P BSE Teck Total Return Index.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks and there is no assurance or guarantee that a fund will repeat its past performance in future. Please consult your financial advisor before investing)