Retirement mutual funds allow individuals to save a certain portion of their income for post-retirement life. Along the savings journey, these funds also generate income benefitting the investors. Generally, retirement goal-oriented mutual funds invest in low-risk options. Over the years, several retirement benefit funds have generated decent returns for investors. Here’s a list of 10 such funds that have given highest returns since their respective launches (as per data on the AMFI website as of November 15, 2022).

Note: Several funds listed below are relatively new but with high returns. If you are planning to invest in a retirement fund, you should properly check a fund’s history or track record. It is also important to consult a retirement/financial advisor before investing in any mutual fund as there is no assurance or guarantee that a fund will sustain its past performance in future.

SBI Retirement Benefit Fund – Aggressive Plan

The direct plan of SBI Retirement Benefit Fund – Aggressive Plan – has given a return of 23.37% since its launch while the annual return from the regular plan of the scheme has been at 21.56%. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index.

SBI Retirement Benefit Fund – Aggressive Hybrid Plan

The direct plan of SBI Retirement Benefit Fund – Aggressive Hybrid Plan – has given a return of 20.13% since its launch while the annual return from the regular plan of the scheme has been at 18.53%. The scheme tracks CRISIL Hybrid 35+65 Aggressive Index.

HDFC Retirement Savings Fund – Equity Plan

The direct plan of HDFC Retirement Savings Fund – Equity Plan – has given a return of 20.12% since its launch while the annual return from the regular plan of the scheme has been at 18.44%. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund – Pure Equity Plan

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund – Pure Equity Plan – has given a return of 18.71% since its launch while the annual return from the regular plan of the scheme has been at 16.78%. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

HDFC Retirement Savings Fund – Hybrid Equity Plan

The direct plan of HDFC Retirement Savings Fund – Hybrid Equity Plan – has given a return of 17.01% since its launch while the annual return from the regular plan of the scheme has been at 15.37%. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 65:35 Index.

Tata Retirement Savings Moderate

The direct plan of Tata Retirement Savings Moderate has given a return of 15.35% since its launch while the annual return from the regular plan of the scheme has been at 14.18%. The scheme tracks CRISIL Hybrid 25+75 Aggressive Index.

Tata Retirement Savings Progressive

The direct plan of Tata Retirement Savings Progressive has given a return of 15.24% since its launch while the annual return from the regular plan of the scheme has been at 14.04%. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund – Hybrid Aggressive Plan

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund – Hybrid Aggressive Plan

has given a return of 14.27% since its launch while the annual return from the regular plan of the scheme has been at 12.39%. The scheme tracks CRISIL Hybrid 35+65 Aggressive Index.

Axis Retirement Savings Fund – Dynamic Plan

The direct plan of Axis Retirement Savings Fund – Dynamic Plan has given a return of 12.88% since its launch while the annual return from the regular plan of the scheme has been at 10.85%. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 65:35 Index.

SBI Retirement Benefit Fund – Conservative Hybrid Plan

The direct plan of SBI Retirement Benefit Fund – Conservative Hybrid Plan has given a return of 11.27% since its launch while the annual return from the regular plan of the scheme has been at 10.42%. The scheme tracks CRISIL Hybrid 65+35 Conservative Index.

(The above content is for information purposes only. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)