Best Performing Mutual Funds: Top 5 Large Cap, Mid Cap, Multi Cap, Small Cap Equity MFs in 10 years

Top Performing Equity Mutual Funds in 10 Years: Mutual Funds are considered as one of the most popular ways for long-term wealth generation. The MF schemes offer a safer and hassle-free investment opportunity to investors who don’t have the risk appetite and time for indulging in equity stocks. There are certain risks associated with mutual funds also but compared to stocks, risks get minimised as the funds are invested in a variety of stocks and are managed by professionals.

Experts say that after proper research and investment advice from SEBI-approved financial planners, one may invest a portion of his/her portfolio in suitable mutual funds for long-term wealth generation. Having said that, here’s a look at some top-performing large, mid, multi and small-cap equity mutual funds in the last 10 years. (Note: There is no guarantee that the funds will repeat their past performance in future)

Also Read: Five Mutual Fund myths that can mislead you

Top 5 Large Cap Equity Mutual Funds in 10 Years

Axis Bluechip Fund: It has given a return of 15.47% in 10 years. The fund tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index.

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund: It has given a return of 15.23% in 10 years. The fund tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index.

Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund: It has given a return of 17.11% in 10 years. The fund tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index.

Nippon India Large Cap Fund: It has given a return of 15.64% in 10 years. The fund tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index.

SBI Bluechip Fund: It has given a return of 15.79% in 10 years. The fund tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index.

Top 5 Mid Cap Equity Mutual Funds in 10 Years

Axis Midcap: It has given a return of 20.26% in 10 years. The fund tracks S&P BSE 150 MidCap Total Return Index.

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund: It has given a return of 21.33% in 10 years. The fund tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund: It has given a return of 21.16% in 10 years. The fund tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

SBI Magnum Midcap Fund: It has given a return of 21.26% in 10 years. The fund tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

UTI Mid Cap Fund: It has given a return of 20.12%. The fund tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Also Read: These small cap equity mutual funds returned up to 22% in 5 years

Top 5 Multi Cap Equity Mutual Funds in 10 Years

Quant Active Fund: It has given a return of 22.02% in 10 years. The fund tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index.

Invesco India Multicap Fund: It has given a return of 18.11% in 10 years. The fund tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index.

Sundaram Multi Cap Fund: It has given a return of 16.91% in 10 years. The fund tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index.

ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund: It has given a return of 15.88% in 10 years. The fund tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index.

Nippon India Multi Cap Fund: It has given a return of 15.75% in 10 years. The fund tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index.

Also Read: Are mutual funds worth investing in 2022?

Top 5 Small Cap Equity Mutual Funds in 10 Years

SBI Small Cap Fund: It has given a return of 26.25% in 10 years. The fund tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund: It has given a return of 25.21% in 10 years. The fund tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

DSP Small Cap Fund: It has given a return of 21.99% in 10 years. The fund tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index.

Kotak Small Cap Fund: It has given a return of 21.10% in 10 years. The fund tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund: It has given a return of 20.63% in 10 years. The fund tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

(The above lists are for information purposes only and based on data on the AMFI website (as of 05-09-2022). This article doesn’t intend to promote any of these funds. Mutual funds are subject to market risks and there is no guarantee that a fund will repeat its past performance. Therefore you should consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision in mutual funds).