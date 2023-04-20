Top-performing multi-cap funds in 3 years (till April 19, 2023): Several Multi Cap Mutual Funds have given very high returns in the last three years. Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) as of April 19 shows that there are at least seven Multi Cap funds that have given a return of over 26% under the direct plan. Even the regular plans of these schemes have given a return of over 24% in three years.

Although there is no assurance that these Multi Cap funds will continue to give such high returns in future, investors may consider starting a SIP in these schemes after taking advice from their financial advisors. That said, the following is a list of the 7 top-performing Multi Cap funds with over 26% or more returns in three years (as per AMFI website data on April 19, 2023).

Quant Active Fund

The direct plan of Quant Active Fund has given a return of 41.23% while the regular plan has given a return of 39.02% in three years. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index.

Nippon India Multi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Multi Cap Fund has given a return of 33.61% while the regular plan has given a return of 32.69% in three years. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index.

Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund has given a return of 30.38% while the regular plan has given a return of 28.07% in three years. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index.

Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund has given a return of 27.38% while the regular plan has given a return of 26.05% in three years. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index.

ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund has given a return of 26.74% while the regular plan has given a return of 25.57% in three years. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index.

Invesco India Multicap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Multicap Fund has given a return of 26.07% while the regular plan has given a return of 24.38% in three years. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index.

Sundaram Multi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Sundaram Multi Cap Fund has given a return of 26.78% while the regular plan has given a return of 25.24% in three years. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of April 19, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing)