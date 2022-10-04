Best performing Mid Cap Mutual Funds with over 25% returns in 3 years: Top 10 List (October 2022)

Several Mid Cap mutual funds have given very high returns to investors in three years. There are more than 10 mid cap funds with over 25% per annum returns while many other schemes have given a return of over 20% in three years, according to data till Monday (October 3, 2022) on the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) website. Interestingly, there is not a single mid cap fund with less than 15% returns in three years.

If you are interested in knowing about the best-performing mid-cap funds, here’s a list of 10 such schemes that have given over 25% returns in three years. Before proceeding to the list, you should be aware of the fact that investing basis past performance is not a great strategy. Since the returns from mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, there is never any guarantee or assurance that a fund will repeat its past performance in future.

Top 10 Mid Cap Mutual Funds with highest returns in 3 years

PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund

This is the best performing mid cap mutual fund in three years. The direct plan of this scheme has provided 39.84% returns to investors while the regular plan has given a return of 37.39% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has a return of 26.82% in three years.

Quant Mid Cap Fund

Quant Mid Cap Fund is closely following the PGIM Mid Cap fund’s return in three years. The direct plan of Quant Mid Cap Fund has provided 38.02% returns to investors while the regular plan has given a return of 35.40% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has a return of 26.82% in three years.

SBI Magnum Midcap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Magnum Midcap Fund has provided 30.94% returns to investors while the regular plan has given a return of 29.76% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has a return of 26.82% in three years.

Mirae Asset Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Mirae Asset Midcap Fund has provided 28.45% returns to investors while the regular plan has given a return of 26.58% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has a return of 26.82% in three years.

Source: AMFI website (data as of Monday, October 3, 2022). Chart: Rajeev Kumar/FE.com

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund has provided 28.39% returns to investors while the regular plan has given a return of 26.44% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has a return of 26.82% in three years.

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund has provided 27.97% returns to investors while the regular plan has given a return of 26.44% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has a return of 26.82% in three years.

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Emerging Equity Fund has provided 27.64% returns to investors while the regular plan has given a return of 26.05% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has a return of 26.82% in three years.

UTI Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of UTI Mid Cap Fund has provided 26.93% returns to investors while the regular plan has given a return of 25.74% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has a return of 26.82% in three years.

Nippon India Growth Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Growth Fund has provided 26.60% returns to investors while the regular plan has given a return of 25.68% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has a return of 26.82% in three years.

Baroda BNP Paribas Midcap Fund & HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund

The direct plan of Baroda BNP Paribas Midcap Fund has provided 25.77% returns to investors while the regular plan has given a return of 23.90% in three years. The scheme also tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has a return of 26.82% in three years.

The direct plan of HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund has provided 25.09% returns to investors while the regular plan has given a return of 24.23% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has a return of 26.82% in three years.