Best Performing Mid Cap Funds in 1 year (August 2023): 7 schemes beat Index with 24% to 31% SIP returns

Best-Performing Mid Cap Funds in 1 year (till August 4, 2023): While Mid Cap mutual fund schemes are popular for their potential to increase investors’ wealth, not all of them manage to beat their respective benchmark indices. Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) shows that only 7 mid-cap schemes have been able to beat the index under direct plan and only four have them have done so under regular plan in 1 year.

As many as 18 mid-cap funds have failed to beat their benchmark indices in one year under both direct and regular plans. While most of the schemes have given over 15% returns, two low-performing funds have given 10-13% return in 1 year. Following is a list of 7 top-performing mid-cap funds in 1 year, as per AMFI website data tracked till August 4, 2023.

Top-performing Mid Cap Funds in 1 year

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund has given 31.30% return while the regular plan has given 30.39% return in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 24.10% returns in 1 year.

Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund

The direct plan of Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund has given 27.70% return while the regular plan has given 27.26% return in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 24.10% returns in 1 year.

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund has given 27.05% return while the regular plan has given 25.61% return in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 24.10% returns in 1 year.

Quant Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Mid Cap Fund has given 26.55% return while the regular plan has given 23.96% return in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 24.10% returns in 1 year.

Nippon India Growth Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Growth Fund has given 25.18% return while the regular plan has given 24.17% return in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 24.10% returns in 1 year.

Tata Midcap Growth Fund

The direct plan of Tata Midcap Growth Fund has given 24.80% return while the regular plan has given 23.28% return in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 24.10% returns in 1 year.

Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund has given 24.35% return while the regular plan has given 22.33% return in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 24.10% returns in 1 year.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of 4th August 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.