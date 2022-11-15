A large number of individuals are investing in multi cap mutual funds to beat market volatility. Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) shows that net inflows in multi cap funds have been consistently growing for the last three months. In August, the net inflows in multi cap schemes were at Rs 392.66 crore, which increased to Rs 724 crore in September. The net inflows in multi cap funds were at Rs 889.26 crore in the month of October.

Multi cap funds invest in a diversified portfolio of large, mid and small cap funds while trying to capitalise on opportunities across market caps to give optimum returns to investors. Several multi cap funds have given high returns to investors since their respective launches. The following is a list of the top 10 multi cap funds with highest returns since launch (as per data on the AMFI website as of 14 November 2022).

Quant Active Fund

The direct plan of Quant Active Fund has given a return of 20.98% since its launch while the regular plan of this scheme has given a return of 19.29%. The scheme tracks the Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund

The direct plan of Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund has given a return of 18.01% since its launch while the regular plan of this scheme has given a return of 15.9%. The scheme tracks the Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index.

Invesco India Multicap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Multicap Fund has given a return of 17.91% since launch while the regular plan of this scheme has given a return of 15.14%. The scheme tracks the Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index.

Nippon India Multi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Multi Cap Fund has given a return of 15.09% since launch while the regular plan of this scheme has given a return of 17.33%. The scheme tracks the Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index.

Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana

The direct plan of Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana has given a return of 16.96% since launch while the regular plan of this scheme has given a return of 14.69%. The scheme tracks the Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index.

Sundaram Multi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Sundaram Multi Cap Fund has given a return of 16.39% since its launch while the regular plan of this scheme has given a return of 15.55%. The scheme tracks the Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index.

Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund has given a return of 14.25% since its launch while the regular plan of this scheme has given a return of 16.05%. The scheme tracks the Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index.

ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund has given a return of 15.49% since launch while the regular plan of this scheme has given a return of 14.66%. The scheme tracks the Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index.

ITI Multi Cap Fund

The direct plan of ITI Multi Cap Fund has given a return of 13.02% since launch while the regular plan of this scheme has given a return of 10.63%. The scheme tracks the Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index.

Kotak Multicap Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Multicap Fund has given a return of 8.29% since its launch while the regular plan of this scheme has given a return of 6.42%. The scheme tracks the Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index.

(The above content is for information purposes only. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that a fund will repeat its past performance in future. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)