Best Mid Cap Funds with highest returns in 10 Years for SIP: Several Mid Cap Mutual Funds have given very high returns in the last 10 years. Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) as of April 21 shows that there are at least 11 Mid Cap funds that have given a return of over 19% under the direct plan in 10 years. Even the regular plans of most of these schemes have given a return of over 18%.

While there is no assurance that these Mid Cap funds will continue to give such high returns in future, investors may consider starting a SIP in these schemes after taking advice from their financial advisors. That said, the following is a list of the 11 top-performing Mid Cap funds with over 19% returns in 10 years (as per AMFI website data on April 21, 2023).

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Emerging Equity Fund has given a return of 21.61% while the regular plan has given a return of 20.16% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 21.43% while the regular plan has given a return of 19.97% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

SBI Magnum Midcap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Magnum Midcap Fund has given a return of 20.77% while the regular plan has given a return of 19.65% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Invesco India Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 20.51% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.67% in 10 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 150 MidCap Total Return Index.

HDFC Mid Cap Opportunities Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Mid Cap Opportunities Fund has given a return of 20.31% while the regular plan has given a return of 17.23% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Tata Midcap Growth Fund

The direct plan of Tata Midcap Growth Fund has given a return of 19.96% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.76% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

UTI Midcap Fund

The direct plan of UTI Midcap Fund has given a return of 19.92% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.90% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Baroda BNP Paribas Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Baroda BNP Paribas Midcap Fund has given a return of 19.66% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.02% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund has given a return of 19.10% while the regular plan has given a return of 17.99% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

HSBC Midcap Fund

The direct plan of HSBC Midcap Fund has given a return of 19.38% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.23% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Axis Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Axis Midcap Fund has given a return of 19.53% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.06% in 10 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 150 MidCap Total Return Index.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of April 21, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing)