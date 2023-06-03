Best Mid Cap Mutual Funds in 1 year: Top-performing 8 schemes with 19% to 28% returns (June 2023)

Top-performing Mid Cap Mutual Funds in 1 year (till June 2, 2023): Several Mid Cap funds have given high returns in one year. Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing (June 3) shows that there are 8 mid-cap funds with over 19% returns in 1 year under their respective direct plans. Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund is the top performer in one year with 28.91% returns in the direct plan, followed by HDFC Mid Cap Fund.

Following is a list of top-performing midcap funds in 1 year. Investors should, however, note that there is no guarantee that these funds will continue to give similar returns in future.

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund has given a return of 28.91% while the regular plan has given a return of 27.43% in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 19.53% in 1 year.

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund has given a return of 26.99% while the regular plan has given a return of 26.19% in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 19.53% in 1 year.

Nippon India Growth Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Growth Fund has given a return of 20.44% while the regular plan has given a return of 19.46% in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 19.53% in 1 year.

Franklin India Prima Fund

The direct plan of Franklin India Prima Fund has given a return of 20.76% while the regular plan has given a return of 19.76% in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 19.53% in 1 year.

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 20.56% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.71% in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 19.53% in 1 year.

SBI Magnum Midcap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Magnum Midcap Fund has given a return of 19.75% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.71% in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 19.53% in 1 year.

Sundaram Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Sundaram Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 19.56% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.50% in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 19.53% in 1 year.

Invesco India Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 19.42% while the regular plan has given a return of 17.82% in 1 year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 150 MidCap Total Return Index, which has given a return of 17.93% in 1 year.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of June 2, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing)