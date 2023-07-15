Best Mid Cap Mutual Funds in 3 years (July 2023): 10 schemes with 34% to 40% SIP returns

Best-performing Mid Cap Mutual Funds in 3 years ( till July 14, 2023): A majority of Mid Cap Mutual Fund schemes have performed well in three years. As per data on the website of Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing, as many as 10 mid-cap funds have given over 34% returns under their direct plans. The regular plans of these schemes have also given over 32% returns.

Data shows that direct plans of as many as 9 Mid Cap Funds have also beaten the performance of their respective benchmark indices in three years.

Following is the list of the 10 top-performing Mid Cap Funds that have given over 34% returns under the direct plan in three years, as per AMFI website data.

Alert: This exercise is for informational purposes only. This article is not intended to recommend any of these funds. Investing in a top-performing fund doesn’t always guarantee good returns. Before investing in any scheme, it is recommended to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor and invest as per your risk capacity, risk appetite and future financial goals.

10 top-performing Mid Cap Funds in 3 years

Quant Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Mid Cap Fund has given 40.82% returns while the regular plan has given 38% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 34.77% return in 3 years.

Also Read: Public Provident Fund vs Equity: How to invest for better long-term returns?

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund has given 40.52% returns while the regular plan has given 38.85% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 34.77% return in 3 years.

SBI Magnum Midcap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Magnum Midcap Fund has given 37.21% returns while the regular plan has given 36.01% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 34.77% return in 3 years.

PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund

The direct plan of PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund has given 37.90% returns while the regular plan has given 35.58% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 34.77% return in 3 years.

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund has given 37.03% returns while the regular plan has given 36.08% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 34.77% return in 3 years.

Also Read: 5 Multi-Cap Funds turn Rs 25,000 SIP into Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Nippon India Growth Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Growth Fund has given 36.12% returns while the regular plan has given 35.09% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 34.77% return in 3 years.

Mirae Asset Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Mirae Asset Midcap Fund has given 35.55% returns while the regular plan has given 33.75% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 34.77% return in 3 years.

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund has given 35.75% returns while the regular plan has given 33.73% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 34.77% return in 3 years.

Also Read: Best Large and Mid Cap Mutual Funds in 1 year (July 2023): 11 Schemes with 25% to 34% SIP returns

Union Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Union Midcap Fund has given 35.78% returns while the regular plan has given 33.95% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracksS&P BSE 150 MidCap Total Return Index, which has given 34.04% return in 3 years.

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Emerging Equity Fund has given 34.41% returns while the regular plan has given 32.76% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 34.77% return in 3 years.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of July 13, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.