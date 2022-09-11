Many growth/equity-oriented mid-cap mutual funds have given very high returns in 3 years. There are at least eight mid-cap funds that have given a return of 30% or more in the last three years, according to data available on the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) website.

As per the mutual fund SIP calculator, the total value of a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 in any of these funds would have grown to more than $5.8 lakh in three years assuming 30% returns. Two mid-cap funds even had an estimated annual return of over 40%.

Here’s a look at these 8 schemes and the index they track:

1. Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of this scheme has given a return of 32.05% in 3 years while the return from the regular plan in the same duration is 30.04%. The fund tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

2. Kotak Emerging Equity Fund

The direct plan of this scheme has given a return of 31.11% in 3 years while the return from the regular plan in the same duration is 29.47%. The fund tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

3. Mirae Asset Midcap Fund

The direct plan of this scheme has given a return of 32.09% in 3 years while the return from the regular plan in the same duration is 30.14%. The fund tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

4. Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund

The direct plan of this scheme has given a return of 30.97% in 3 years while the return from the regular plan in the same duration is 29.41%. The fund tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

5. PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund

The direct plan of this scheme has given a return of 44.29% in 3 years while the return from the regular plan in the same duration is 41.76%. The fund tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

6. Quant Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of this scheme has given a return of 40.56% in 3 years while the return from the regular plan in the same duration is 37.88%. The fund tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

7. SBI Magnum Midcap Fund

The direct plan of this scheme has given a return of 33.69% in 3 years while the return from the regular plan in the same duration is 32.49%. The fund tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

UTI Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of this scheme has given a return of 30.28% in 3 years while the return from the regular plan in the same duration is 29.06%. The fund tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

According to AMFI’s August data, Mid Cap funds were among the top five equity schemes in terms of net flows. The total inflow in mid-cap funds in August was Rs 1489 crore.

Planning to invest?

Investors should remember that the past performance of a fund is not a guarantee that it would repay the performance in future. You should always do your research and consult an authorised financial planner before making any investment in mutual funds.

Disclaimer: The above list is for information purposes only and based on data on the AMFI website (as of 09-09-2022). This article doesn’t intend to promote any of these funds. Mutual funds are subject to market risks and there is no guarantee that a fund will repeat its past performance. Therefore you should consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision in mutual funds).