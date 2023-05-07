Best-Performing Mid-Cap Mutual Funds in 1 year (May 2023): Several mid-cap mutual funds have failed to beat their respective benchmark indexes in one year and have given returns lower than 5% in this period. Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing shows that as many as 14 mid-cap funds have given single-digit returns under both direct and regular plans.

The lowest return given by a mid-cap fund in one year is 2.28% under the regular plan. However, nine mid-cap funds have managed to give a return of over 11% under their direct plans in one year. Following is a list of such funds. Investors should, however, know that there is no assurance or guarantee that these mutual funds will continue to give such returns in future. They should always consult their financial advisors before investing.

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund has given a return of 19.06% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.22% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 11.35%.

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund has given a return of 15.64% while the regular plan has given a return of 14.31% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 11.35%.

Invesco India Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 13.14% while the regular plan has given a return of 11.60% in one year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 150 MidCap Total Return Index, which has given a return of 10.19%.

ITI Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of ITI Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 12.61% while the regular plan has given a return of 10.17% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 11.35%.

Franklin India Prima Fund

The direct plan of Franklin India Prima Fund has given a return of 12.41% while the regular plan has given a return of 11.50% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 11.35%.

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 12.46% while the regular plan has given a return of 10.72% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 11.35%.

Nippon India Growth Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Growth Fund has given a return of 11.99% while the regular plan has given a return of 11.08% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 11.35%.

Quant Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 11.66% while the regular plan has given a return of 9.20% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 11.35%.

SBI Magnum Midcap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Magnum Midcap Fund has given a return of 11.5% while the regular plan has given a return of 10.54% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 11.35%.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of May 5, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing)