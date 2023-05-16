Best Mid Cap Funds in 5 years: 9 schemes with 15% to 20% returns on monthly SIP (May 2023)

Best-performing Mid Cap Funds (May 2023): Mid Cap mutual funds witnessed the second highest net inflow after small-cap funds among all equity mutual funds in April 2023. The total netflow into Mid Cap funds last month was just Rs 1790.98 crore. Mid Cap schemes continue to remain popular among investors with total assets under management (AUM) of over Rs 1.92 lakh crore till April 2023, according to AMFI’s April 2023 data.

As per data on the AMFI website at the time of writing, as many as 9 Mid Cap funds have given 15% or more annualised returns in 5 years under their respective direct plans. One Mid Cap fund has even given an annualised return of 20% under the direct plan in 5 years. Calculation shows that a monthly SIP of Rs 15,000 in direct plan of any of these funds would have grown up to more than Rs 13 lakh in 5 years. Following is a list of such top-performing Mid Cap funds in 5 years till May 15, 2023:

Quant Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 20.45% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.47% in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.75% in 5 years.

PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund

The direct plan of PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund has given a return of 18.97% while the regular plan has given a return of 17.00% in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.75% in 5 years.

Also Read: SIP calculation for Rs 10 crore on retirement: How much do you need to invest from age 20 to 55?

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund has given a return of 16.91% while the regular plan has given a return of 15.51% in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.75% in 5 years.

Axis Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Axis Midcap Fund has given a return of 16.19% while the regular plan has given a return of 14.71% in 5 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 150 MidCap Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.01% in 5 years.

SBI Magnum Midcap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Magnum Midcap Fund has given a return of 15.34% while the regular plan has given a return of 14.31% in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.75% in 5 years.

Nippon India Growth Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Growth Fund has given a return of 15.81% while the regular plan has given a return of 14.99% in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.75% in 5 years.

Also Read: What to do if your Mutual Fund SIP has given less than Fixed Deposit return in 1 year?

Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 15.47% while the regular plan has given a return of 13.51% in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.75% in 5 years.

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Emerging Equity Fund has given a return of 15.66% while the regular plan has given a return of 14.24% in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.75% in 5 years.

Invesco India Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 15.60% while the regular plan has given a return of 13.90% in 5 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 150 MidCap Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.01% in 5 years.

Read next: Best Large Cap Funds in 5 years till May 15, 2023

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of May 15, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing)