Best Mid Cap Mutual Funds in 3 years (April 2023): Several Mid Cap funds have given very high returns in the last three years. Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) as of April 12 shows that there are nine mid-cap funds that have given a return of over 35% under the direct plan. Even the regular plans of these schemes have given a return of over 33%. The are two mid-cap funds that have given a return of almost 35% in the last three years.

While there is no assurance that these mid-cap funds will continue to give such high returns in future, investors may consider starting a SIP in these funds after taking advice from their financial advisors. That said, the following is a list of the top-performing mid-cap funds with around 35% more returns in three years (as per AMFI website data on April 12, 2023).

Quant Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 41.77% while the regular plan has given a return of 38.88% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund

The direct plan of PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund has given a return of 41.73% while the regular plan has given a return of 39.29% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

SBI Magnum Midcap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Magnum Midcap Fund has given a return of 39.82% while the regular plan has given a return of 38.59% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund has given a return of 37.11% while the regular plan has given a return of 35.47% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund has given a return of 36.63% while the regular plan has given a return of 35.68% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Emerging Equity Fund has given a return of 36.28% while the regular plan has given a return of 34.59% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Union Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Union Midcap Fund has given a return of 35.98% while the regular plan has given a return of 34.22% in three years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 150 MidCap Total Return Index.

Mirae Asset Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Mirae Asset Midcap Fund has given a return of 35.92% while the regular plan has given a return of 34.05% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 35.80% while the regular plan has given a return of 33.74% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Nippon India Growth Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Growth Fund has given a return of 34.77% while the regular plan has given a return of 33.76% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund has given a return of 34.24% while the regular plan has given a return of 32.99% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of April 12, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing)