Best Mid Cap Funds in 1 year (July 2023): 3 schemes beat NIFTY Midcap 150 TRI, give over 30% returns

Best-performing Mid Cap Mutual Funds in 1 year (till July 7, 2023): Most of the mid-cap mutual funds schemes had a good run in one year. While a majority of these funds have given over 20% annualised returns under direct plan in one year, only three schemes have been able to beat their respective benchmark indices in this duration while one fund has given returns almost equal to the index it is tracking, according to data on AMFI’s website at the time of writing.

Following is the list of the three schemes that have given higher than index returns in 1 year under their respective direct plans. These schemes are tracking NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index (TRI), which has given 29.99% returns in 1 year til July 7. The annualised returns of the regular plan of these schemes have also been close to the index returns.

Readers should, however, note that this exercise is for informational purposes only. It is not meant to recommend any of these funds. Before investing in any mutual fund scheme, it is important to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor and invest as per your financial goals and risk capacity. Also, investing on the basis of past returns alone could lead to losses in future.

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund has given 39.25% returns while the regular plan has given 38.28% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 29.99% returns in 1 year.

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund has given 32.99% returns while the regular plan has given 31.48% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 29.99% returns in 1 year.

Nippon India Growth Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund has given 30.10% returns while the regular plan has given 29.05% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 29.99% returns in 1 year.

Apart from the above, the direct plan of Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund has given 29.78% returns while the regular plan has given 29.36% returns in 1 year. The scheme also tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of July 7, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.