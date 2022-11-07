Past performance of a mutual fund is seen as one of the criteria for making an investment decision. Even as there is no guarantee or assurance that a fund will sustain its past performance in future, the historical performance of a scheme does give an idea as to how smartly a fund has been managed.

Several large-cap funds have given double-digit returns since inception. But there are very few schemes that have outperformed their underlying benchmark index. Below is the list of 10 large-cap equity mutual fund schemes that have beaten their benchmark index since inception, as per data available on the AMFI website (as of November 7, 2022).

Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund

The direct plan of Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund has given a return of 14.87% since inception while the regular plan has increased wealth at an annualised rate of 12.55%. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index. The regular benchmark of the index has given a return of 11.65% since the inception of this fund while the direct benchmark has given a return of 13.55% in the same period.

Axis Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of Axis Bluechip Fund Equity Fund has given a return of 15.34% since inception while the regular plan has increased wealth at an annualised rate of 12.34%. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index. The regular benchmark of the index has given a return of 11.55% since the inception of this fund while the direct benchmark has given a return of 13.63% in the same period.

Edelweiss Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Large Cap Fund has given a return of 14.54% since inception while the regular plan has increased wealth at an annualised rate of 13.70%. The scheme tracks the NIFTY 100 Total Return Index. The regular benchmark of the index has given a return of 13.24% since the inception of this fund while the direct benchmark has given a return of 13.67% in the same period.

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund has given a return of 15.17% since inception while the regular plan has increased wealth at an annualised rate of 14.33%. The scheme tracks the NIFTY 100 Total Return Index. The regular benchmark of the index has given a return of 11.27% since the inception of this fund while the direct benchmark has given a return of 13.67% in the same period.

Invesco India Largecap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Largecap Fund has given a return of 14.86% since inception while the regular plan has increased wealth at an annualised rate of 11.94%. The scheme tracks the NIFTY 100 Total Return Index. The regular benchmark of the index has given a return of 12.84% since the inception of this fund while the direct benchmark has given a return of 13.67% in the same period.

L&T India Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of L&T India Large Cap Fund has given a return of 13.54% since inception while the regular plan has increased wealth at an annualised rate of 10.05%. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index. The regular benchmark of the index has given a return of 9.82% since the inception of this fund while the direct benchmark has given a return of 13.63% in the same period.

Mahindra Manulife Large Cap Pragati Yojana

The direct plan of Mahindra Manulife Large Cap Pragati Yojana has given a return of 15.91% since inception while the regular plan has increased wealth at an annualised rate of 13.74%. The scheme tracks the NIFTY 100 Total Return Index. The regular benchmark of the index has given a return of 14.84% since the inception of this fund while the direct benchmark has also given a return of 14.84% in the same period.

Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund has given a return of 16.85% since inception while the regular plan has increased wealth at an annualised rate of 15.32%. The scheme tracks the NIFTY 100 Total Return Index. The regular benchmark of the index has given a return of 11.62% since the inception of this fund while the direct benchmark has given a return of 13.67% in the same period.

Nippon India Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Large Cap Fund has given a return of 15.43% since inception while the regular plan has increased wealth at an annualised rate of 11.88%. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index. The regular benchmark of the index has given a return of 11.09% since the inception of this fund while the direct benchmark has given a return of 13.63% in the same period.

SBI Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of SBI Bluechip Fund has given a return of 15.48% since inception while the regular plan has increased wealth at an annualised rate of 11.72%. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index. The regular benchmark of the index has given a return of 12.70% since the inception of this fund while the direct benchmark has given a return of 13.63% in the same period.

(The above content is for information purposes only. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)