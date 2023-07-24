Best Large Cap Mutual Funds in 3 years (July 2023): Top 11 schemes with 22% to 29% SIP returns

Best-performing Large Cap Mutual Funds in 3 years (till July 21, 2023): Not all large-cap funds have multiplied investors’ wealth in the same way in three years. Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing shows the direct plan of as many as 11 large cap funds have given over 22% annualised returns in three years till July 21.

Most of these 11 funds have also beaten their benchmark indices. However, some other low-performing schemes have also given less than 20% return in 3 years, with the lowest being 16.8% under the direct plan and 15.51% under the regular plan in three years till July 21, data shows.

The following is a list of 11 top-performing large-cap funds that have given over 22% annualised returns under the direct plan till July 21, as per AMFI website data.

Top-performing Large Cap Funds in 3 years (till July 21)

Nippon India Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Large Cap Fund has given 29.97% returns while the regular plan has given 28.9% returns in three years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given 23.03% returns in 3 years.

HDFC Top 100 Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Top 100 Fund has given 25.78% returns while the regular plan has given 25.05% returns in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 21.57% returns in 3 years.

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund has given 24.32% returns while the regular plan has given 23.57% returns in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 21.57% returns in 3 years.

SBI Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of SBI Bluechip Fund has given 24.46% returns while the regular plan has given 23.55% returns in three years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given 23.03% returns in 3 years.

IDBI India Top 100 Equity Fund

The direct plan of IDBI India Top 100 Equity Fund has given 23.43% returns while the regular plan has given 22.02% returns in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 21.57% returns in 3 years.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund

The direct plan of Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund has given 23.21% returns while the regular plan has given 22.38% returns in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 21.57% returns in 3 years.

Tata Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Tata Large Cap Fund has given 23.40% returns while the regular plan has given 22.26% returns in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 21.57% returns in 3 years.

Edelweiss Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Large Cap Fund has given 23.37% returns while the regular plan has given 21.50% returns in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 21.57% returns in 3 years.

Franklin India Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of Franklin India Bluechip Fund has given 22.35% returns while the regular plan has given 21.41% returns in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 21.57% returns in 3 years.

Mahindra Manulife Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Mahindra Manulife Large Cap Fund has given 22.63% returns while the regular plan has given 20.40% returns in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 21.57% returns in 3 years.

Kotak Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Bluechip Fund has given 22.61% returns while the regular plan has given 21.10% returns in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 21.57% returns in 3 years.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of July 21, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.