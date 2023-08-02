Best Large Cap Mutual Funds in 1 year (August 2023): Top 11 schemes with 17% to 24% SIP returns

Best-performing Large Cap Mutual Funds in 1 year (till August 1, 2023): Direct plans of as many as 11 Large Cap schemes have given over 17% annualised returns in 1 year. The regular plans of these schemes have also given more than 15% returns to investors in this duration, as per data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) tracked till 1st August 2023.

The direct and regular plans of all these 11 top-performing large-cap funds have also beaten their respective benchmark indices in 1 year, data shows.

Following is a list of such top-performing large-cap funds, as per AMFi website data.

Top-performing Large Cap Mutual Funds in 1 year

Nippon India Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Large Cap Fund has given 24.95% returns in 1 year while the regular plan has given 23.92% return. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given 15.12% return.

HDFC Top 100 Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Top 100 Fund has given 21.51% returns in 1 year while the regular plan has given 20.80% return. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 12.75% return.

Edelweiss Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Large Cap Fund has given 20.34% returns in 1 year while the regular plan has given 18.49% return. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 12.75% return.

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund has given 18.99% returns in 1 year while the regular plan has given 18.30% return. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 12.75% return.

DSP Top 100 Equity Fund

The direct plan of DSP Top 100 Equity Fund has given 18.70% returns in 1 year while the regular plan has given 17.78% return. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given 15.12% return.

JM Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of JM Large Cap Fund has given 18.44% returns in 1 year while the regular plan has given 17.60% return. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given 15.12% return.

SBI Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of SBI Bluechip Fund has given 17.99% returns in 1 year while the regular plan has given 17.15% return. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given 15.12% return.

ITI Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of ITI Large Cap Fund has given 17.71% returns in 1 year while the regular plan has given 15.35% return. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 12.75% return.

PGIM India Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of PGIM India Large Cap Fund has given 17.02% returns in 1 year while the regular plan has given 15.25% return. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 12.75% return.

Sundaram Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Sundaram Large Cap Fund has given 17.23% returns in 1 year while the regular plan has given 15.65% return. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 12.75% return.

Tata Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Tata Large Cap Fund has given 17.11% returns in 1 year while the regular plan has given 15.91% return. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given 12.75% return.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of 1 August 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.