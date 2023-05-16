Best Large Cap Funds in 5 years: 12 schemes with over 12% SIP returns (May 2023)

Top-performing Large Cap Mutual Funds (May 2023): Large Cap mutual funds witnessed the lowest net inflow among all equity mutual funds in April 2023. The total netflow into Large Cap funds last month was just Rs 52.63 crore. However, Large Cap schemes continue to remain popular among investors with the second highest total assets under management (AUM) after ELSS funds. Till April 2023, the AUM of large-cap funds was over Rs 2.4 lakh crore, according to AMFI’s April 2023 data.

As per data on the AMFI website at the time of writing, as many as 12 Large Cap funds have given 12% or more returns in 5 years under their respective direct plans. Calculation shows that a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 in any of these funds would have grown up to more than Rs 8.2 lakh in 5 years. Following is a list of such top-performing Large Cap funds in 5 years till May 15, 2023:

Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund

The direct plan of Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund has given a return of 14.73% while the regular plan has given a return of 13.15% in 5 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.46% in 5 years.

Nippon India Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Large Cap Fund has given a return of 13.52% while the regular plan has given a return of 12.55% in 5 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.46% in 5 years.

Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund has given a return of 13.06% while the regular plan has given a return of 11.72% in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 11.73% in 5 years.

IDBI India Top 100 Equity Fund

The direct plan of IDBI India Top 100 Equity Fund has given a return of 13.18% while the regular plan has given a return of 11.75% in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 11.73% in 5 years.

Kotak Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Bluechip Fund has given a return of 13.03% while the regular plan has given a return of 11.71% in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 11.73% in 5 years.

Edelweiss Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Large Cap Fund has given a return of 12.82% while the regular plan has given a return of 11.24% in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 11.73% in 5 years.

HDFC Top 100 Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Top 100 Fund has given a return of 12.38% while the regular plan has given a return of 11.71% in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 11.73% in 5 years.

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund has given a return of 12.59% while the regular plan has given a return of 11.83% in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 11.73% in 5 years.

Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund has given a return of 12.60% while the regular plan has given a return of 11.42% in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 11.73% in 5 years.

SBI Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of SBI Bluechip Fund has given a return of 12.18% while the regular plan has given a return of 11.32% in 5 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.46% in 5 years.

Sundaram Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Sundaram Large Cap Fund has given a return of 12.18% while the regular plan has given a return of 10.81% in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 11.73% in 5 years.

Axis Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of Axis Bluechip Fund has given a return of 12.04% while the regular plan has given a return of 10.71% in 5 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.46% in 5 years.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of May 15, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing)