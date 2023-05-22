Best Large Cap Funds in 10 years: 11 Mutual Fund schemes with 14% to 16.6% annual returns (May 2023)

Best-performing Large Cap Mutual Funds in 10 years till May 19, 2023: As many as 11 large cap funds have given over 14% annualised returns under their respective direct plans in 10 years, according to data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing on May 22, 2023.

A monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 in any of these funds could have grown to at least Rs 26 lakh in 10 years. However, investors should note that there is no guarantee that these funds will continue to give similar returns in future as well. That said, the following is the list of 11 top-performing large-cap funds in 10 years that have given 14% to 16.6% annualised returns to investors till May 19, 2023.

Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund has given a return of 16.63% while the regular plan has given a return of 15.53% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.85% in 10 years.

Nippon India Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Large Cap Fund has given a return of 15.76% while the regular plan has given a return of 14.75% in 10 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.11% in 10 years.

SBI Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of SBI Bluechip Fund has given a return of 15.23% while the regular plan has given a return of 14.26% in 10 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.11% in 10 years.

Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund has given a return of 14.97% while the regular plan has given a return of 13.67% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.85% in 10 years.

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund has given a return of 14.85% while the regular plan has given a return of 13.95% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.85% in 10 years.

Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund

The direct plan of Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund has given a return of 14.56% while the regular plan has given a return of 13.21% in 10 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.11% in 10 years.

Kotak Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Bluechip Fund has given a return of 14.15% while the regular plan has given a return of 12.88% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.85% in 10 years.

Invesco India Largecap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Largecap Fund has given a return of 14.17% while the regular plan has given a return of 152.47% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.85% in 10 years.

Edelweiss Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Large Cap Fund has given a return of 14.16% while the regular plan has given a return of 12.98% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.85% in 10 years.

Axis Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of Axis Bluechip Fund has given a return of 14.06% while the regular plan has given a return of 12.74% in 10 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.11% in 10 years.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund

The direct plan of Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund has given a return of 14.07% while the regular plan has given a return of 13.13% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.85% in 10 years.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of May 19, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing)