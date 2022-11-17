Large & Midcap funds diversify their investments in a mix of large and midcap stocks. As these funds are exposed to midcap funds also, they have higher risk exposure compared to pure Large Cap funds. However, the ratio of asset allocation may differ from fund to fund. Over the years, several large and Midcap funds have generated high returns since their respective launch dates. Following is a list of top-performing Large and Midcap mutual funds.

Investors should keep in mind that there is no assurance or guarantee that a fund will sustain its past performance in future.

Baroda BNP Paribas Large & Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Baroda BNP Paribas Large & Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 28.52% since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 26.37%. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 Large MidCap Total Return Index.

Mahindra Manulife Top 250 Nivesh Yojana

The direct plan of Mahindra Manulife Top 250 Nivesh Yojana has given a return of 23.65% since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 21.34%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index.

Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip

The direct plan of Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip fund has given a return of 22.76% since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 20.22%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index.

Union Large & Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Union Large & Midcap Fund has given a return of 21.21% since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 19.89%. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 Large MidCap Total Return Index.

Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund

The direct plan of Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund has given a return of 21.05% since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 17.17%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index.

Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund has given a return of 20.82% since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 18.83%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index.

Axis Growth Opportunities Fund

The direct plan of Axis Growth Opportunities Fund has given a return of 20.2% since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 18.25%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index.

Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 18.47% since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 13.32%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index.

ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund

The regular plan of ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 18.21% since inception while the direct plan has given a return of 15.52%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index.

Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund

The regular plan of Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund has given a return of 18.18% since inception while the direct plan has given a return of 16.58%. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 Large MidCap Total Return Index.

(The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of 16th November 2022. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)