Best Large and Mid Cap Mutual Funds in 1 year (July 2023): 11 Schemes with 25% to 34% SIP returns

Best-performing Large & Mid Cap Mutual Fund Schemes in 1 year (till July 13, 2023): Most of the Large & Mid Cap Fund schemes had a good run in one year, giving over 20% annualised returns under their direct plans till July 13, as per data on the website of Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing.

Data shows that direct plans of as many as 11 Large & Mid Cap Funds have also beaten the performance of their respective benchmark indices in one year. Regular plans of most of these 11 schemes have also beaten their respective indices.

Following is the list of the 11 top-performing Large & Mid Cap Funds that have given over 25% returns under the direct plan in 1 year, as per AMFI website data

Before reading further, investors should take note that this exercise is for informational purposes only. This article is not intended to recommend any of these funds. Investing in a top-performing fund doesn’t always guarantee strong returns over the long term (read why). Therefore, before investing in any scheme, it is recommended to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor and invest as per your risk capacity, risk appetite and future financial goals.

Top-performing Large & Mid Cap Funds in 1 year (till July 13, 2023)

Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund has given 34.05% returns while the regular plan has given 32.02% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 24.70% returns in 1 year.

Bandhan Core Equity Fund

The direct plan of Bandhan Core Equity Fund has given 29.11% returns while the regular plan has given 27.58% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 24.70% returns in 1 year.

HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund has given 28.18% returns while the regular plan has given 27.08% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 24.70% returns in 1 year.

Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund has given 28.31% returns while the regular plan has given 26.93% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 24.70% returns in 1 year.

HSBC Large and Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of HSBC Large and Mid Cap Fund has given 28.65% returns while the regular plan has given 24.50% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 24.70% returns in 1 year.

SBI Large & Midcap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Large & Midcap Fund has given 27.74% returns while the regular plan has given 26.68% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 24.70% returns in 1 year.

ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund has given 25.59% returns while the regular plan has given 24.50% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 24.70% returns in 1 year.

Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund has given 27.93% returns while the regular plan has given 25.93% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 24.70% returns in 1 year.

Baroda BNP Paribas Large & Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Baroda BNP Paribas Large & Mid Cap Fund has given 25.44% returns while the regular plan has given 23.68% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 Large MidCap Total Return Index, which has given 21.56% returns in 1 year.

UTI Core Equity Fund

The direct plan of UTI Core Equity Fund has given 25.43% returns while the regular plan has given 24.60% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 24.70% returns in 1 year.

Navi Large & Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Navi Large & Midcap Fund has given 25.50% returns while the regular plan has given 23.11% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 24.70% returns in 1 year.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of July 13, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.