Best Index Funds for SIP with highest returns in three years (April 2023): As index funds track diversified benchmarks such as Nifty 50, they enable investors to have exposure to a diversified set of stocks. Investing in index funds also ends several worries for investors as they are not required to regularly monitor the performance of their investments. In the last three years, several index funds have given high returns to investors.

Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) as of April 25 shows that there are around 22 index funds, including small-cap, midcap and large-cap index funds, that have given a return of over 25% under the direct plan in three years. Even the regular plans of these schemes have given a return of over 24% in three years. However, several of these schemes have not been able to beat the indexes they are tracking.

While there is no assurance that these index funds will continue to give such high returns in future, investors may consider starting a SIP in these funds after taking advice from their financial advisors. That said, the following is a list of the top-performing index funds with over 25% or more returns in three years (as per AMFI website data on April 25, 2023).

Also Read: Does Index Fund make investing in mutual funds free of worries?

Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund has given a return of 37.49% while the regular plan has given a return of 36.54% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund has given a return of 34.24% while the regular plan has given a return of 33.23% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund

The direct plan of DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund has given a return of 31.29% while the regular plan has given a return of 30.71% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Equal Weight Total Return Index.

Also Read: Best Small Cap Mutual Funds with over 20% returns since inception and when they were launched

Motilal Oswal Nifty Bank Index Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Nifty Bank Index Fund has given a return of 29.41% while the regular plan has given a return of 28.49% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Bank Total Return Index.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty 50 Index Fund

The direct plan of Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty 50 Index Fund has given a return of 25.34% while the regular plan has given a return of 25.01% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Total Return Index.

Bandhan Nifty 50 Index Fund

The direct plan of Bandhan Nifty 50 Index Fund has given a return of 25.73% while the regular plan has given a return of 25.25% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Total Return Index.

Also Read: Best Tax Saving Mutual Fund: 12 ELSS schemes with over 28% returns in 3 years

DSP Nifty 50 Index Fund

The direct plan of DSP Nifty 50 Index Fund has given a return of 25.57% while the regular plan has given a return of 25.34% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Total Return Index.

Franklin India NSE Nifty 50 Index

The direct plan of Franklin India NSE Nifty 50 Index has given a return of 25.35% while the regular plan has given a return of 24.84% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Total Return Index.

HDFC Index Fund Nifty 50 Plan

The direct plan of HDFC Index Fund Nifty 50 Plan has given a return of 25.74% while the regular plan has given a return of 25.49% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Total Return Index.

Also Read: Best Midcap Mutual Funds in 10 years: SBI Magnum, Axis, HDFC to Kotak schemes with over 19% returns

HSBC Nifty 50 Index Fund

The direct plan of HSBC Nifty 50 Index Fund has given a return of 25.63% while the regular plan has given a return of 25.16% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Total Return Index.

ICICI Prudential Nifty 50 Index Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Nifty 50 Index Fund has given a return of 25.66% while the regular plan has given a return of 25.32% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Total Return Index.

ICICI Prudential S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund has given a return of 25.12% while the regular plan has given a return of 24.92% in three years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE Sensex Total Return Index.

Also Read: Top 10 Small Cap Mutual Funds for SIP with Highest Returns in 10 Years

IDBI Nifty 50 Index Fund

The direct plan of IDBI Nifty 50 Index Fund has given a return of 25.42% while the regular plan has given a return of 24.57% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Total Return Index.

LIC MF Nifty 50 Index Fund

The direct plan of LIC MF Nifty 50 Index Fund has given a return of 25.42% while the regular plan has given a return of 24.56% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Total Return Index.

Motilal Oswal Nifty 50 Index Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Nifty 50 Index Fund has given a return of 25.68% while the regular plan has given a return of 25.16% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Total Return Index.

Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund has given a return of 26.28% while the regular plan has given a return of 25.46% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

Also Read: Best-performing multi-cap mutual Funds in 3 years: 7 schemes with over 26% returns!

Nippon India Index Nifty 50

The direct plan of Nippon India Index Nifty 50 has given a return of 25.70% while the regular plan has given a return of 24.67% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Total Return Index.

Nippon India Index S&P BSE Sensex

The direct plan of Nippon India Index S&P BSE Sensex has given a return of 25.21% while the regular plan has given a return of 24.71% in three years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE Sensex Total Return Index.

SBI Nifty Index Fund

The direct plan of SBI Nifty Index Fund has given a return of 25.73% while the regular plan has given a return of 25.28% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Total Return Index.

Tata Nifty 50 Index Fund

The direct plan of Tata Nifty 50 Index Fund has given a return of 25.61% while the regular plan has given a return of 25.02% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Total Return Index.

Also Read: Best Large Cap Funds: Top 7 mutual funds with over 25% returns in 3 years

Taurus Nifty 50 Index

The direct plan of Taurus Nifty 50 Index has given a return of 25.54% while the regular plan has given a return of 25.23% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Total Return Index.

UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund

The direct plan of UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund has given a return of 25.82% while the regular plan has given a return of 25.72% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of April 25, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing)