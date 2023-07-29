Best Flexi Cap Mutual Funds in 10 years (July 2023): Top 10 schemes with 16% to 23% SIP returns

Best-performing Flexi Cap Funds in 10 years (till July 28): Direct plans of as many as 10 Flexi Cap Mutual Fund schemes have given over 16% annualised returns in 10 years. The regular plans of these schemes have also given over 15% returns in this duration, as per data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) tracked till July 28, 2023.

Nine of these 10 top-performing flexi cap funds have also beaten their respective benchmark indices in 10 years, data shows.

A monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 in the direct plan of any of these schemes could have grown to at least Rs 29 lakh in 10 years (assuming 16% annualised returns). Following is the list of such top-performing flexi cap funds, as per AMFi website data.

Top-performing Flexi Cap Funds in 10 years (till July 28, 2023)

Quant Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Flexi Cap Fund has given 23.90% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 23% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 15.43% returns in 10 years.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund has given 19.85% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 19% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 15.43% returns in 10 years.

JM Flexicap Fund

The direct plan of JM Flexicap Fund has given 19.29% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 18.11% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given 15.58% returns in 10 years.

SBI Flexicap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Flexicap Fund has given 18.18% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 17.11% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given 15.58% returns in 10 years.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund has given 18.60% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 17.51% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 15.43% returns in 10 years.

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Flexi Cap Fund has given 18.24% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 17.39% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 15.43% returns in 10 years.

Kotak Flexicap Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Flexicap Fund has given 18.04% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 16.89% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 15.43% returns in 10 years.

Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund has given 17.85% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 16.81% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 15.43% returns in 10 years.

DSP Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of DSP Flexi Cap Fund has given 17.49% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 16.52% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 15.43% returns in 10 years.

Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund has given 16.08% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 15.05% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 15.43% returns in 10 years.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of July 28, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.