Top Performing Flexi Cap Mutual Funds in 1 Year (May 2023): Several flexi cap mutual fund schemes have given lower than Fixed Deposit returns in one year. Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing shows that direct plans of two flexi cap funds have given negative returns in one year while two schemes have given less than 5% returns.

There are also 14 flexi cap schemes that have given single-digit returns under their direct plans. However, 12 flexi cap funds have managed to give a return of over 10% in one year under direct plans. Following is the list of such schemes:

JM Flexicap Fund

The direct plan of JM Flexicap Fund has given a return of 17.15% while the regular plan has given a return of 16.17% in one year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 7.42% in one year.

Also Read: Best Mid Cap Mutual Funds in 1 year: 9 schemes with over 11% returns

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 16.93% while the regular plan has given a return of 16.17% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 7.25% in one year.

ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund has given a return of 15.39% while the regular plan has given a return of 13.95% in one year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 7.42% in one year.

Quant Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 13.14% while the regular plan has given a return of 11.27% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 7.25% in one year.

Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 12.07% while the regular plan has given a return of 10.16% in one year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 7.42% in one year.

Also Read: Top 5 Small Cap Funds with two times more returns than FD in 1 year (May 2023)

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 11.76% while the regular plan has given a return of 10.70% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 7.25% in one year.

Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 11.29% while the regular plan has given a return of 9.43% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 7.25% in one year.

Kotak Flexicap Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Flexicap Fund has given a return of 11.51% while the regular plan has given a return of 10.49% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 7.25% in one year.

Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 10.26% while the regular plan has given a return of 9.46% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 7.25% in one year.

Also Read: Top Large Cap Funds With Better Than Fixed Deposit Returns in 1 Year (May 2023)

Mahindra Manulife Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Mahindra Manulife Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 10.88% while the regular plan has given a return of 8.72% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 7.25% in one year.

DSP Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of DSP Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 10.21% while the regular plan has given a return of 9.02% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 7.25% in one year.

Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 10.15% while the regular plan has given a return of 8.32% in one year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 7.42% in one year.