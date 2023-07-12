Best Flexi Cap Mutual Funds in 1 year (July 2023): 10 schemes with 23% to 30% SIP returns

Best-performing Flexi Cap Mutual Funds in 1 year (till July 11, 2023): Most of the Flexi-cap mutual funds schemes had a good run in one year. While a majority of these funds have given over 18% annualised returns under the direct plan in one year, the low-performing schemes have given 13% to 15% returns in 1 year. However, as many as 16 flexi cap schemes have been able to beat their respective benchmark indices in this duration, according to data on AMFI’s website at the time of writing.

Following is the list of the 10 top-performing Flexi Cap Funds that have given over 23% returns under the direct plan in 1 year, as per AMFI website data.

Note: This exercise is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to recommend any of these funds. Before investing in a mutual fund scheme, it is important to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor and invest as per your financial goals and risk appetite. Also, investing on the basis of the 1-year return of a fund may lead to losses in future.

10 top-performing Flexi Cap Funds in one year (till July 11)

JM Flexicap Fund

The direct plan of JM Flexicap Fund has given 30.28% returns while the regular plan has given 21.06% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given 21.06% returns on 1 year.

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Flexi Cap Fund has given 29.03% returns while the regular plan has given 28.19% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 21.01% returns on 1 year.

Quant Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Flexi Cap Fund has given 26.79% returns while the regular plan has given 24.78% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 21.01% returns on 1 year.

Mahindra Manulife Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Mahindra Manulife Flexi Cap Fund has given 25% returns while the regular plan has given 22.64% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 21.01% returns on 1 year.

Navi Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Navi Flexi Cap Fund has given 24.35% returns while the regular plan has given 22.09% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 21.01% returns on 1 year.

Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund has given 24.27% returns while the regular plan has given 22.14% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 21.01% returns on 1 year.

Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund has given 23.72% returns while the regular plan has given 21.67% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given 21.06% returns on 1 year.

DSP Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of DSP Flexi Cap Fund has given 23.57% returns while the regular plan has given 22.25% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 21.01% returns on 1 year.

Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund has given 23.31% returns while the regular plan has given 21.28% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 21.01% returns on 1 year.

HSBC Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of HSBC Flexi Cap Fund has given 23.73% returns while the regular plan has given 22.70% returns in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 21.01% returns on 1 year.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of July 11, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.