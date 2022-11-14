Flexi Cap funds provide an opportunity to gain from investments across market caps, including large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap companies. All these segments offer different risk-reward propositions. As a category, Flexi Cap funds have been witnessing high inflows this year. As per the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the net flow in Flexi Cap funds in October 2022 was Rs 465.03 crore.

Several Flexi Cap equity mutual funds have given very high returns since their launch. Here is a list of the 10 best-performing Flexi cap funds since their respective inception dates (as per data on AMFI website on November 11, 2022)

Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 36.29% since its launch in 2020 while the regular plan has given a return of 33.95%. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index.

Also Read: Top 10 ELSS schemes with highest Direct Plan returns

Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 16.50% while the regular plan has given a return of 21.67% since launch. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

Quant Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 19.48% while the regular plan has given a return of 14.09% since launch. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 19.09% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.26% since launch. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

DSP Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of DSP Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 14.69% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.9% since its launch. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

Also Read: Top 10 midcap schemes with biggest returns since inception

Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 16.15% while the regular plan has given a return of 17.86% since launch. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 15.58% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.56% since launch. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 14.65% while the regular plan has given a return of 17.72% since launch. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index.

IDBI Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of IDBI Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 17.56% while the regular plan has given a return of 16.04% since launch. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

Also Read: Top 10 Small Cap Equity/Growth schemes with highest returns since launch

Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 16.68% while the regular plan has given a return of 15.60% since launch. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

Other schemes with over 16% returns since inception

Kotak Flexicap Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Flexicap Fund has given a return of 16.45% while the regular plan has given a return of 13.81% since launch. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

JM Flexicap Fund

The direct plan of JM Flexicap Fund has given a return of 16.22% while the regular plan has given a return of 12.9% since launch. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index.

Also Read: Top 10 Large Cap schemes outperforming Benchmark Index since inception

IDFC Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of IDFC Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 14.19% while the regular plan has given a return of 16.66% since launch. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

(Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that a fund will repeat its past performance in future. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)

9