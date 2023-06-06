Best Flexi Cap funds in one year: Top 10 schemes with 18% to 24% returns (June 2023)

Best performing Flexi Cap Funds in one year (till June 5, 2023): Most of the Flexi Cap mutual funds have given good returns in one year. Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing shows that direct plans of 10 Flexi Cap funds have given 18% to 24% returns in one year.

Following is a list of such funds. However, investors should note that there is no assurance or guarantee that these funds will continue to give similar returns in future.

JM Flexicap Fund

The direct plan of JM Flexicap Fund has given a return of 24.49% while the regular plan has given a return of 23.43% in one year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.89% in 1 year.

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 21.78% while the regular plan has given a return of 20.99% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.72% in 1 year.

Also Read: Top-performing Small Cap Funds: 12 schemes with 20% to 33% SIP returns in one year (June 2023)

Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 19.07% while the regular plan has given a return of 16.99% in one year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.89% in 1 year.

ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund has given a return of 18.40% while the regular plan has given a return of 16.85% in one year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.89% in 1 year.

Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 18.44% while the regular plan has given a return of 16.44% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.72% in 1 year.

DSP Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of DSP Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 18.16% while the regular plan has given a return of 16.88% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.72% in 1 year.

Also Read: Arbitrage funds are back in favour

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 18.32% while the regular plan has given a return of 17.24% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.72% in 1 year.

Quant Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 18.63% while the regular plan has given a return of 16.71% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.72% in 1 year.

Navi Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Navi Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 18.56% while the regular plan has given a return of 16.34% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.72% in 1 year.

Mahindra Manulife Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Mahindra Manulife Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 18.17% while the regular plan has given a return of 15.90% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.72% in 1 year.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of June 5, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.