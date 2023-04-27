Top Flexi Cap Funds with highest returns in three years (April 2023): Flexi cap funds invest across large, mid and small-cap stocks. In the last three years, several flexi-cap funds have given high returns to investors.

Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) as of April 26 shows that there are around 5 flexi cap funds that have given a return of around 30% or more under both direct and regular plans. However, several of these schemes have not been able to beat the indexes they are tracking. As many as eight flexi-cap funds have given a return of over 25% in three years. However, most of them have been unable to beat their benchmark indexes in the three-year period.

Readers should know that there is no assurance that these flexi-cap funds will continue to give such high returns in future. However, investors may consider starting a SIP in these funds after taking advice from their financial advisors. That said, the following is a list of the top-performing flexi-cap funds with over 25% or more returns in three years (as per AMFI website data on April 26, 2023).

Quant Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 43.63% while the regular plan has given a return of 42.47% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 27.25% in three years.

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 33.46% while the regular plan has given a return of 32.63% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 27.25% in three years.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 31.72% while the regular plan has given a return of 30.03% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 27.25% in three years.

PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 31.53% while the regular plan has given a return of 29.17% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 27.25% in three years.

Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 31.54% while the regular plan has given a return of 30.58% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 27.25% in three years.

Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 27.59% while the regular plan has given a return of 25.39% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 27.25% in three years.

JM Flexicap Fund

The direct plan of JM Flexicap Fund has given a return of 27.87% while the regular plan has given a return of 26.86% in three years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 27.59% in three years.

Navi Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Navi Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 26.09% while the regular plan has given a return of 23.61% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 27.25% in three years.

Union Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Union Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 26.54% while the regular plan has given a return of 25.31% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 27.25% in three years.

SBI Flexicap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Flexicap Fund has given a return of 25.89% while the regular plan has given a return of 24.72% in three years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index , which has given a return of 27.59% in three years.

IDBI Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of IDBI Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 25.75% while the regular plan has given a return of 24.16% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 27.25%.in three years.

HSBC Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of HSBC Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 25.94% while the regular plan has given a return of 24.52% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 27.25% in three years.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund has given a return of 25.40% while the regular plan has given a return of 24.32% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 27.25% in three years.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of April 26, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing)