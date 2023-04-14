Dividend Yield Equity Mutual Funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 3715.75 crore in March 2023. The March inflow in this funds was over Rs 3600 crore more than what these funds recorded in February.

Dividend Yield funds invest mostly in companies that have the potential to provide regular dividend payout. These funds can invest at least 65% of its portfolio in dividend-yielding instruments. In the last three years, several dividend yield funds have given very high returns to investors. Here’s a look at the top 6 dividend yield funds in terms of 3-year returns, according to data on AMFU website as of April 13, 2023.

ICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Equity Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Equity Fund has given a return of 37.82% while the regular plan has given a return of 36.16% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

Templeton India Equity Income Fund

The direct plan of Templeton India Equity Income Fund has given a return of 36.72% while the regular plan has given a return of 35.61% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Dividend Opportunities 50 Total Return Index.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Fund

The direct plan of Aditya Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Fund has given a return of 29.07% while the regular plan has given a return of 28.16% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

IDBI Dividend Yield Fund

The direct plan of IDBI Dividend Yield Fund has given a return of 24.44% while the regular plan has given a return of 23.21% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

Sundaram Dividend Yield Fund

The direct plan of Sundaram Dividend Yield Fund has given a return of 26.03% while the regular plan has given a return of 25.13% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

UTI Dividend Yield Fund

The direct plan of UTI Dividend Yield Fund has given a return of 25.44% while the regular plan has given a return of 24.70% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of April 13, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing)