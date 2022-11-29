Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund: Benefit from investing in Equity, Debt and Gold ETFs. Check NFO details

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has launched Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund, which is an open-ended scheme that will invest in Equity, Debt and Gold ETF. The new Fund Offer (NFO) of Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund, opened on November 28 and closes on December 12.

By investing in a mix of Equity, Debt and Gold ETH, the new Multi Asset Fund from Baroda BNP Paribas AMC will aim to offer capital growth, fixed income and provide a hedge during a global crisis.

“The investment objective of the scheme is to seek long-term capital growth by investing in allocation ranging for equities between 65-80%, Fixed Income and Gold ETFs at 10-25% each along with up to 10% in units of REITs and INVITs,” the AMC said in a statement.

“The fund seeks to combine the power of Equity, Fixed Income & Gold ETF which offers a differentiated asset allocation-based portfolio strategy that aims to offer growth during the upside and protect during the downside,” it added.

Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund will be managed by Jitendra Sriram, who has an experience of over 25 years and Vikram Pamnani, who has an experience of over 12. The fund will be benchmarked against a customized index comprising 65% of Nifty 500 TRI + 20% of Nifty Composite Debt Index and 15% of INR Price of Gold.

“Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund provides investors the opportunity to take exposure to an offering which is well-diversified across asset classes. It is a good investment option for first-time and seasoned investors alike, as it saves the hassle of investing, tracking and maintaining investments in multiple strategies,” said Suresh Soni, CEO, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund.

“It is also suitable for seasoned investors looking for asset class diversification and portfolio with an allocation to gold,” he added.

The AMC said that the fund aims to follow a multi cap investment approach backed by robust research, holding around 45-55 stocks with diversified allocation across sectors. When it comes to Fixed Income, the fund seeks to invest in a high-quality portfolio of debt and money market instruments to generate income with relatively low credit risks. The fund will seek exposure towards Gold through investments in Gold ETFs.

“The asset classes that the fund invests in have low correlation with each other, with this the fund aims to create an all-rounder portfolio that has the potential to perform across market cycles. Moreover, having a single portfolio saves you from the operational hassles of investing in these assets individually and managing and tracking multiple portfolios. Thus, this fund helps you get the benefits of multiple asset classes in one and aims to earn better risk-adjusted returns across market cycles,” the AMC said.

The minimum application amount required for investing in Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund NFO is Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.

(Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.)