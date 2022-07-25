Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund launched – Check fund features, other details

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has announced the launch of Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund – a dynamic equity scheme with flexibility to invest across market caps. The fund focusses on identifying investment opportunities across sectors and market capitalizations and aims to create long-term wealth by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities.

The NFO is available for subscription from 25th July to 5th August 2022. The fund will be managed by Sanjay Chawla, Chief Investment Officer – Equity, Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management India Private Limited (formerly BNP Paribas Asset Management India Private Limited).

Commenting on the launch of the fund, Suresh Soni, CEO, Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management India Private Limited, said, “We live in an ever-evolving world. Equity markets reflect this – the top performing companies, sectors as well as market caps keep changing as the economy and businesses evolve. Hence, fund managers should be aware of and adopt an adaptable investing style when managing portfolios.”

“In this regard, Flexi Cap funds can take exposure across market caps and sectors and thereby allow fund managers to optimise the portfolio based on the prevailing market conditions, valuations, and future growth prospects. This makes Flexi Cap funds an all-in-one equity solution, suitable for all market conditions and for a wide variety of investors,” he added.

The scheme will adopt a three-pronged approach to investing — a top-down approach to select sectors, a horizontal approach to choose market caps and a bottom-up approach to select stocks.

“The flexibility to seek opportunities across market caps and sectors could help the scheme to capitalise on their growth potential as well as manage risks through diversification. Guided by our equity investment philosophy, the scheme intends to identify companies that have strong business and economic fundamentals, reputed management, and good long-term growth prospects,” said Sanjay Chawla.

Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund will re-open for ongoing subscriptions within five business days from the date of allotment.