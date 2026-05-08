Indian investors are going through a silent but meaningful behavioural shift. For the last few years, market participation was largely driven by momentum, thematic excitement, and the fear of missing out on high-return segments like mid-caps, small-caps, defence, manufacturing, and PSUs. During the post-COVID rally, almost every aggressive investment strategy appeared successful, naturally increasing investor appetite for concentrated risk-taking.

However, the market environment over the last 12–18 months has started changing that narrative. Volatility has returned. Valuation concerns have become sharper. Mid-cap and small-cap corrections have reminded investors that markets do not move in a straight line forever.

At the same time, global uncertainty around interest rate cycles, geopolitical tensions, slowing global growth, and liquidity conditions has increased the importance of portfolio stability. Investors are now asking a different question — not just “Which category will generate the highest return?” but “Which category can help me survive across market cycles?”

This is precisely why flexi-cap funds are gradually emerging as the “comfort category” for uncertain markets.

Why Flexi-Cap Funds Are Gaining Attention?

The biggest strength of flexi-cap funds lies in their flexibility. Flexi-cap funds give fund managers the flexibility to dynamically move capital across big, mid and small capitals based on valuations, earnings visibility, liquidity and market conditions, unlike funds that are category-specific and have strict allocation mandates.

In today’s market environment, where leadership changes quickly and volatility can return suddenly, this flexibility becomes extremely valuable.

For instance, if mid-cap and small-cap stocks become expensive, fund managers may allocate more in safer and more stable large-cap stocks. Similarly, if the overall market prospects pick up and growth visibility improves, then allocations can shift towards mid and small caps to benefit from increased growth potential.

“This dynamic allocation approach makes for a more balanced investment experience for investors who don’t have the competence or emotional discipline to constantly adjust allocations themselves,” said Anand K Rathi – Co Founder of MIRA Money.

The Problem With Bull-Market-Only Portfolios

One of the biggest flaws in investor behaviour is that portfolios are often designed only for bull market scenarios. Very few investors mentally prepare themselves for phases where markets remain flat for years, deliver lower-than-expected returns, or generate negative returns over extended periods.

Historically, Indian equity markets themselves have gone through multiple such cycles. Markets have not always rewarded aggressive positioning continuously. There have been times like the late 1990s tech boom, the 2003-2008 bull run, and the post-COVID rally since 2020 where equities have delivered very high returns. During these periods, investors that made aggressive bets on stocks, especially mid-cap and small-cap stocks, have often delivered much higher returns than traditional savings instruments like fixed deposits.

But there have also been difficult periods, when equity returns have been stagnant for years. After the 2008 global financial crisis, the markets experienced severe losses, and many investors saw their portfolio values decline significantly. Similarly, between 2010 and 2013, the broader market gave relatively low returns as compared to safer instruments like bank fixed deposits, which were providing attractive interest rates at that time.

The problem is that a lot of first-time investors who came to the markets post-2020, have seen mostly one-sided excitement. For them, volatility is still relatively new.

As a result, many portfolios became heavily tilted toward high-growth segments during the rally phase. But when corrections started emerging, investors realised that concentrated portfolios create emotional pressure during volatile periods.

“This is where flexi-cap funds are creating comfort. Investors are becoming more aware that wealth development is not just about maximizing upside during rallies but also about reducing downside risks and guaranteeing smoother long-term involvement,” added Anand K Rathi.

Reduced Conviction in Thematic Investing

Another major trend in support of flexi-cap funds is the growing fatigue around theme and trend driven investing. In the recent two years, investors have looked for manufacturing, defence, PSU, infrastructure and technology-led narratives leading to large inflows into the thematic categories.

Many of these themes delivered high short-term returns but also added a lot of concentration risk to the portfolio.

Today, investors are beginning to understand that themes can complement portfolios, but they cannot replace core portfolio construction. A successful long term portfolio needs balance, diversification and flexibility – not just exposure to whichever subject is doing well at the time.

This behavioural transition is pushing more investors toward diversified and flexible investment frameworks instead of concentrated thematic bets.

The Rise of Risk-Aware Investing

The increased preference for flexi-cap strategies also reflects the overall maturing of Indian retail investors. “Historically, all the talk about investing was almost entirely about return expectations. Today, discussions increasingly include portfolio stability, downside management, asset allocation, and behavioural discipline.

Investors are slowly shifting from a “maximum return” mindset toward a “better investing journey” mindset.

This shift is important because long-term wealth creation depends far more on consistency and discipline than short bursts of extraordinary returns. Many investors underestimate the behavioural damage caused by sharp drawdowns. A poor market experience early in the investing journey often leads to panic selling, redemption at the wrong time, or complete withdrawal from equity investing altogether.

“Flexi-cap funds, in many ways, attempt to address this behavioural gap by offering participation across opportunities while reducing the pressure on investors to constantly time market segments themselves,” stated Anand K Rathi.

Adaptability May Become the New Alpha

Going forward, uncertain global macros, valuation dispersion, changing liquidity cycles, and faster market rotations are likely to make portfolio flexibility even more important. Investors are increasingly realising that no single segment outperforms forever, and categories that can dynamically adapt across cycles are likely to remain highly relevant.

The rise of flexi-cap funds is therefore not just a temporary category trend. It reflects a larger shift in investor psychology — one where adaptability is beginning to matter more than aggression, diversification more than concentration, and smoother long-term compounding more than short-term excitement.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. Investors are advised to consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.