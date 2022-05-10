All-time high SIP accounts stands at 5.39 crore in April 2022 as FY 23 starts with net flows for MF schemes

Mutual fund as a mode of investing for retial investors continues to show robust collections. Monthly SIP Contribution for the month of April 2022 was lower compared to Monthly SIP Contribution of March 2022, however, the number of SIP accounts stood all-time high in April 2022. Speaking on the April 2022 Monthly Mutual Fund data, N S Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI said: “It has been a good start to new Fiscal FY23 with net flows for overall Mutual Funds schemes in the positive territory and continued positive equity flows for consecutive 12 months. Despite market volatility in April 2022, retail investor trust on Mutual Fund asset class continues to be strong, as reflected by the 36 per cent YoY rise to an all-time high retail AUMs.”

Going forward, we see Mutual Fund investors continue with their SIP mode of investments on Equity side, and reallocate their savings in debt funds more towards shorter duration schemes owing to recent hike in rates by RBI, Mr. Venkatesh said.”

Highlights for April 2022 Monthly Data

Mutual Fund Industry AUM at Rs 38.03 Lakh crores, AAUM at Rs 38.88 Lakh crores at an all-time high

At Rs 38,03,683.26 crores (Rs 38.03 lakh crores), the Net AUMs for the Indian Mutual Fund Industry as on April 30, 2022, reported 17 per cent YoY growth, Average AUMs at Rs 38,88,960.12 crores (Rs 38.88 lakh crores) jumped 20 per cent YoY. The Mutual Fund Industry AUM and AAUM as on April 30, 2022, stand at an all-time high.

No. of Mutual Fund Folios as on April 30, 2022, have risen 33 per cent YoY to an all-time high at 13,12,94,541 (13.13 crores) compared to 9,85,68,709 (9.86 crores) as on April 30, 2021. The number of folios grew month on month by 1 per cent from 12,95,04,652 (12.95 crores) as on March 31, 2022.

Good start to FY23 new fiscal, with Net Flows for overall Mutual Fund schemes in the positive territory at Rs 72,847 crores as on April 30, 2022. Funds Mobilized stood at Rs 8,17,044 crores (Rs 8.17 lakh crores) outweighing Redemptions which stood at Rs 7,44,197 crores (Rs 7.44 lakh crores) during April 2022.

In the Debt /Income category, Liquid Fund, Money Market Fund and Ultra Short Duration Fund emerged as top 3 in the net flows. On the Equity category, Large & Mid Cap, Small Cap, Flexi Cap, Mid Cap and Multi Cap witnessed significant flows. In the Hybrid category, Arbitrage and Dynamic Asset Allocation schemes have gained significant positive flows.

At Rs 18,88,513 crores (Rs 18.88 lakh crores), as on April 30, 2022, the Net AUMs under Retail Equity schemes (Equity + Hybrid + Solutions oriented) stood at an all-time high, rising 36 per cent YoY, while Average AUMs under Retail Equity schemes increased 39 per cent YoY and stood at Rs 19,26,984 crores (Rs 19.26 lakh crores) as on April 30, 2022, again at an all time high.

Number of Retail Folios stood at an all-time high at 10,47,44,862 (10.47 crores) as on April 30, 2022, rising 27 per cent YoY, with industry adding 2,22,87,827 (2.22 crore) folios in the last 12 months. Net Flows under Retail schemes at Rs 23,000 crores as on April 30, 2022, have been consistently in the positive territory in the last 12 months.

For April 2022, the overall Net Flows are positive for all the categories of open-ended Mutual Fund schemes, viz Debt, Equity, Hybrid, Solution-oriented, as also Index Funds, FoF investing overseas, Gold ETFs and Other ETFs. The overall net flows for the open-ended category are positive and stood at Rs 93,886.86 crores as on April 30, 2022.

Monthly SIP Contribution at Rs 11,863.09 crores as on April 2022, stood Rs 464.82 crores lower, compared to Monthly SIP Contribution of Rs 12,327.91 crores as of March 2022. However, the number of SIP accounts stood all-time high in April 2022 at 5,39,02,374 (5.39 crores) crossing the March 2022 high of 5,27,72,521 (5.27 crores). During April 2022, 11,29,853 (11.29 Lakh) SIP accounts were added.

SIP AUM at the end of April 2022 stood at Rs 5,78,086.47 crores (Rs 5.78 lakh crores) as against Rs 5,76,358.30 crores (Rs 5.76 lakh crores) as on March 2022. SIP AUMs witnessed steady growth of Rs 1,728.17 crores even in the current volatile market conditions.

New SIPs registered during April 2022 stood at 21,82,787 (21.83 lakh) while SIPs matured/discontinued during April 2022 stood at 10,52,934 (10.53 lakh).

As on April 2022, The New Flows for Debt oriented schemes stood at Rs 54,756.60 crores; for Growth/Equity Oriented Schemes Net Flows stood at Rs 15,890.38 crores; for Hybrid schemes at Rs 7,240.19 crores, for Solution-oriented schemes at Rs 111.94 crores, for Index funds at Rs 6,061.86 crores, for other ETFs at Rs 8,662.80 crores, for Gold ETFs at Rs 1,100.37 crores and for FOF Investing overseas the net flows stood at Rs 62.71 crores.

During April 2022, three different NFOs were launched under open ended schemes category, mobilising at Rs 3,240 crores.