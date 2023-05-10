All multi-cap mutual funds beat bank fixed deposits in 1 year! Check Top 10 schemes

Best Performing Multi-Cap Mutual Funds in One Year (May 2023): Most of the multi-cap funds have given double-digit returns in one year. Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing on May 10, 2023 shows that the highest return given by a fund in the multi-cap category in one year is around 24% under the direct plan while the lowest return is of 8.78% under the regular plan of the scheme.

Interestingly, all multi-cap funds have given better than Fixed Deposit returns in one year. The 1-year FD rates offered by banks are currently around 6-7.5%. Following is a list of the top 10 multi-cap equity mutual funds with the highest returns in one year:

HDFC Multi Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Multi Cap Fund has given a return of 23.96% while the regular plan has given a return of 22.19% in one year. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 11.88% in one year.

Nippon India Multi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Multi Cap Fund has given a return of 22.74% while the regular plan has given a return of 21.85% in one year. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 11.88% in one year.

Kotak Multicap Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Multicap Fund has given a return of 18.95% while the regular plan has given a return of 16.99% in one year. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 11.88% in one year.

Bandhan Multi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Bandhan Multi Cap Fund has given a return of 17.29% while the regular plan has given a return of 15.30% in one year. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 11.88% in one year.

ITI Multi Cap Fund

The direct plan of ITI Multi Cap Fund has given a return of 16.87% while the regular plan has given a return of 14.44% in one year. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 11.88% in one year.

ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund has given a return of 16.31% while the regular plan has given a return of 14.44% in one year. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 11.88% in one year.

Invesco India Multicap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Multicap Fund has given a return of 15.40% while the regular plan has given a return of 13.86% in one year. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 11.88% in one year.

Axis Multicap Fund

The direct plan of Axis Multicap Fund has given a return of 13.97% while the regular plan has given a return of 12.28% in one year. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 11.88% in one year.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund

The direct plan of Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund has given a return of 12.63% while the regular plan has given a return of 10.93% in one year. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 11.88% in one year.

Quant Active Fund

The direct plan of Quant Active Fund has given a return of 11.35% while the regular plan has given a return of 9.84% in one year. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 11.88% in one year.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of May 9, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing)