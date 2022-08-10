Mutual Funds have emerged as one of the most popular wealth generators for investors in India in the last few decades. MF schemes allow investors to invest either a Lump sum amount or some small amount per month through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). As of July 2022, the net asset under management (AUM) across all mutual fund schemes was Rs 37.74 lakh crores. The number of SIP accounts stood at an all-time high of over 5.61 crores in July with a monthly SIP of Rs 12,140 crores, according to Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data.

Mutual funds are like a monetary vehicle which pools assets from investors to invest into securities like bonds, stocks, money market instruments and other assets. They are operated by dedicated money managers, who allocate the assets resources and endeavour to create capital gains or income for the fund’ investors. Mutual Fund portfolio is organized to match the investment objectives stated in its prospectus.

Experts say that mutual funds enable investors to become rich by providing an opportunity to diversify risks.

“Mutual funds make you rich because of their ability to diversify risk. Unlike investments in individual stocks, a mutual fund generally invests in a portfolio of more than 50-60 stocks and sometimes more. Then, these stocks are further divided into different sectors that have a negative correlation, so even if one sector fails to perform, the outperformance of the other sectors can help mutual fund investors earn good overall returns. Mutual funds make saving and investing simple and affordable. Anybody with an investible surplus of as little as a few hundred rupees can invest in mutual funds,” Palka Arora Chopra, Senior Vice President of Mastertrust, an online share trading and investing broker, told FE.

Rachit Chawla, CEO of Finway FSC said that investments in mutual funds have been evidently helpful for several Indians.

“Because of the compound interest rates in mutual funds, the investments are more likely to grow in the longer run. Investors who have been carrying out their financing with patience and confidence have received lucrative returns out of the mutual fund investments over the years. While getting lucky by investing in stocks or other short-term investment plans have in some instance resulted in short-term wealth generation, investment in mutual funds have proven to be the best way to stay rich,” said Chawla.

“Anyone investing in a mutual fund should keep in mind that actual wealth generation takes time to build. Mutual fund has also been popular among the masses for generating high returns as there is no cap on earnings and the returns depend on the performance of the security where the money is invested. Mutual fund is also a safe financial investment tool as short-term fluctuations in the market do not affect it,” he added.

Equity Mutual Fund Returns in 1,3,5,10 years

Several large and mid-cap equity mutual funds have returned over 20% returns in 3 to 10 years. One mid-cap fund even returned nearly 39% return in 3 years. As India celebrates 75 years of independence, let’s take a look at 75 equity mutual funds are their returns in 1,3,5 and 10 years

Scheme Name Benchmark Return 1 Year Return 3 Year Return 5 Year Return 10 Year Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund NIFTY 100 Total Return Index 6.39 16.84 9.96 14.79 Axis Bluechip Fund S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index 1.7 14.96 13.39 15.18 Bank of India Bluechip Fund NIFTY 100 Total Return Index 1.35 Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund NIFTY 100 Total Return Index 6.78 16.76 11.42 15 Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index 3.84 19.15 13.41 14.21 DSP Top 100 Equity Fund S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index -0.67 13.6 7.75 11.32 Edelweiss Large Cap Fund NIFTY 100 Total Return Index 4.77 16.19 11.73 14.22 Franklin India Bluechip Fund NIFTY 100 Total Return Index 2.33 17.12 9.37 12.51 HDFC Top 100 Fund NIFTY 100 Total Return Index 11.2 15.21 10.3 13.66 HSBC Large Cap Equity Fund NIFTY 100 Total Return Index 5.95 15.46 10.25 12.64 ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund NIFTY 100 Total Return Index 9.43 17.89 11.89 15.02 IDBI India Top 100 Equity NIFTY 100 Total Return Index 7.62 19.41 10.46 14.05 IDFC Large Cap Fund S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index 6.38 17 10.54 12.24 Indiabulls Bluechip NIFTY 100 Total Return Index 5.59 12.52 8.6 11.59 Invesco India Largecap Fund NIFTY 100 Total Return Index 4.72 16.73 11.15 14.05 ITI Large Cap Fund NIFTY 100 Total Return Index 0.58 JM Large Cap Fund S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index 5.98 14.23 9.23 11.64 Kotak Bluechip Fund NIFTY 100 Total Return Index 5.37 18.68 11.94 14.12 LIC MF Large Cap Fund NIFTY 100 Total Return Index 5.28 15.48 10.37 12.69 L&T India Large Cap Fund S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index 4.93 15.23 10.1 13.04 Mahindra Manulife Large Cap Pragati Yojana NIFTY 100 Total Return Index 5.31 16.64 Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund NIFTY 100 Total Return Index 5.3 16.63 11.71 16.96 Nippon India Large Cap Fund S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index 14.02 17.54 11.53 15.23 PGIM India Large Cap Fund NIFTY 100 Total Return Index -0.48 13.22 8.82 12.88 SBI Bluechip Fund S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index 6.69 17.45 10.81 15.63 Sundaram Large Cap Fund NIFTY 100 Total Return Index 5.58 15.24 11.52 12.87 Tata Large Cap Fund NIFTY 100 Total Return Index 5.71 15.82 10.31 12.81 Taurus Largecap Equity Fund S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index 6.43 13.94 7.61 10.53 Union Largecap Fund S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index 6.12 16.52 9.85 UTI Mastershare Fund S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index 5.23 17.73 12.06 13.77 30 Equity Mutual Fund (Open Ended, Regular, Large Cap) Scheme Returns in 1,3,5 &10 Years (Source: AMFI website)

Scheme Name Benchmark Return 1 Year (%) Return 3 Year Return 5 Year Return 10 Year Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund S&P BSE 250 Large MidCap Total Return Index -3.66 17.29 7.37 15.68 Axis Growth Opportunities Fund NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index 5.48 23.77 Bank of India Large & Mid Cap Equity Fund S&P BSE 250 Large MidCap Total Return Index 3.19 20.08 10.02 12.57 Baroda BNP Paribas Large & Mid Cap Fund S&P BSE 250 Large MidCap Total Return Index 7.53 Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index 6.22 22.85 13.01 21.17 DSP Equity Opportunities Fund NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index 0.09 18.8 10.84 16.29 Edelweiss Large & Mid Cap Fund NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index 5.88 20.76 13.4 15.12 Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index 5.25 18.06 9.99 14.74 HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index 11.63 21.84 12.34 12.83 HSBC Large and Mid Cap Equity Fund NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index 3.66 18.24 ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index 14.7 21.77 12.28 15 IDFC Core Equity Fund NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index 5.25 18.72 10.09 13.56 Invesco India Growth Opportunities Fund NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index 2.7 16.37 11.37 15.35 Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index 7.12 20.46 12.17 16.24 LIC MF Large & Mid Cap Fund NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index 9.22 19.27 11.76 L&T Large and Midcap Fund NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index 5.08 16.61 8.44 13.93 Mahindra Manulife Top 250 Nivesh Yojana NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index 8.55 Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index 3.59 23.09 15.11 23.46 Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index 0.72 Navi Large & Midcap Fund NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index 9.68 18.69 11.32 Nippon India Vision Fund NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index 5.69 19.11 7.93 12.57 Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index 13.09 26.16 13.59 18.56 SBI Large & Midcap Fund NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index 9.04 21.46 13.42 16.81 Sundaram Large and Mid Cap Fund NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index 5.97 21.22 11.74 18.39 Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index 8.81 19.13 12.68 15.58 Union Large & Midcap Fund S&P BSE 250 Large MidCap Total Return Index 8.97 UTI Core Equity Fund NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index 4.2 19.29 10.46 13.16 27 Equity Mutual Fund (Open Ended, Regular, Large & Mid Cap ) Scheme Returns in 1,3,5 &10 Years (Source: AMFI website)

Scheme Name Benchmark Return 1 Year (%) Return 3 Year (%) Return 5 Year (%) Return 10 Year (%) Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index 6.93 21.32 8.78 16.2 Axis Midcap S&P BSE 150 MidCap Total Return Index 5.07 24.61 17.2 20.18 Baroda BNP Paribas Midcap Fund NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index 2.99 24.75 11.86 18.78 DSP Midcap Fund NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index -2.85 19.41 10.51 17.74 Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index 6.97 27.66 14.93 20.76 Franklin India Prima Fund NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index 1.17 18.02 9.94 18.33 HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index 10.22 23.9 12.14 19.07 ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index 5.38 22.33 12.02 18.37 IDBI Midcap Fund NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index 0.06 20.22 7.97 Invesco India Mid Cap Fund S&P BSE 150 MidCap Total Return Index 4.08 24.28 14.18 19.21 ITI Mid Cap Fund NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index -3 Kotak Emerging Equity Fund NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index 9.25 27.36 15.03 20.62 L&T Midcap Fund S&P BSE 150 MidCap Total Return Index 2.18 19.47 8.95 18.41 Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Unnati Yojana NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index 4.42 25.11 Mirae Asset Midcap Fund NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index 8.79 28.6 Motilal Oswal Midcap 30 Fund NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index 26.79 27.38 13.82 Nippon India Growth Fund NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index 9.18 25.85 14.34 17.21 PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index 10.07 38.99 18.25 18 Equity Mutual Fund (Open Ended, Regular, Mid Cap ) Scheme Returns in 1,3,5 &10 Years (Source: AMFI website)

Experts say that mutual fund sector is one of the fastest growing sectors in the Indian economy that have the potential for sustained future growth. With increasing penetration across geographies, strong growth in capital markets, technological progress and regulatory efforts, mutual fund investments have become more transparent and investor-friendly over the years.

(Disclaimer: Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)