scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

75 Equity Mutual Funds and their returns in 1,3,5 and 10 years: Up to 39% gain!

Mutual funds are like a monetary vehicle which pools assets from investors to invest into securities like bonds, stocks, money market instruments and other assets.

Written by Rajeev Kumar
75 mutual fund performance
Mutual fund has also been popular among the masses for generating high returns as there is no cap on earning. Representative image

Mutual Funds have emerged as one of the most popular wealth generators for investors in India in the last few decades. MF schemes allow investors to invest either a Lump sum amount or some small amount per month through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). As of July 2022, the net asset under management (AUM) across all mutual fund schemes was Rs 37.74 lakh crores. The number of SIP accounts stood at an all-time high of over 5.61 crores in July with a monthly SIP of Rs 12,140 crores, according to Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data.

Mutual funds are like a monetary vehicle which pools assets from investors to invest into securities like bonds, stocks, money market instruments and other assets. They are operated by dedicated money managers, who allocate the assets resources and endeavour to create capital gains or income for the fund’ investors. Mutual Fund portfolio is organized to match the investment objectives stated in its prospectus.

Experts say that mutual funds enable investors to become rich by providing an opportunity to diversify risks.

Also Read

“Mutual funds make you rich because of their ability to diversify risk. Unlike investments in individual stocks, a mutual fund generally invests in a portfolio of more than 50-60 stocks and sometimes more. Then, these stocks are further divided into different sectors that have a negative correlation, so even if one sector fails to perform, the outperformance of the other sectors can help mutual fund investors earn good overall returns. Mutual funds make saving and investing simple and affordable. Anybody with an investible surplus of as little as a few hundred rupees can invest in mutual funds,” Palka Arora Chopra, Senior Vice President of Mastertrust, an online share trading and investing broker, told FE.

Also Read: 5 Mutual Fund myths that can mislead you

Rachit Chawla, CEO of Finway FSC said that investments in mutual funds have been evidently helpful for several Indians.

“Because of the compound interest rates in mutual funds, the investments are more likely to grow in the longer run. Investors who have been carrying out their financing with patience and confidence have received lucrative returns out of the mutual fund investments over the years. While getting lucky by investing in stocks or other short-term investment plans have in some instance resulted in short-term wealth generation, investment in mutual funds have proven to be the best way to stay rich,” said Chawla.

“Anyone investing in a mutual fund should keep in mind that actual wealth generation takes time to build. Mutual fund has also been popular among the masses for generating high returns as there is no cap on earnings and the returns depend on the performance of the security where the money is invested. Mutual fund is also a safe financial investment tool as short-term fluctuations in the market do not affect it,” he added.

Equity Mutual Fund Returns in 1,3,5,10 years

Several large and mid-cap equity mutual funds have returned over 20% returns in 3 to 10 years. One mid-cap fund even returned nearly 39% return in 3 years. As India celebrates 75 years of independence, let’s take a look at 75 equity mutual funds are their returns in 1,3,5 and 10 years

Scheme NameBenchmarkReturn 1 YearReturn 3 YearReturn 5 YearReturn 10 Year
Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity FundNIFTY 100 Total Return Index6.3916.849.9614.79
Axis Bluechip FundS&P BSE 100 Total Return Index1.714.9613.3915.18
Bank of India Bluechip FundNIFTY 100 Total Return Index1.35
Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap FundNIFTY 100 Total Return Index6.7816.7611.4215
Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity FundS&P BSE 100 Total Return Index3.8419.1513.4114.21
DSP Top 100 Equity FundS&P BSE 100 Total Return Index-0.6713.67.7511.32
Edelweiss Large Cap FundNIFTY 100 Total Return Index4.7716.1911.7314.22
Franklin India Bluechip FundNIFTY 100 Total Return Index2.3317.129.3712.51
HDFC Top 100 FundNIFTY 100 Total Return Index11.215.2110.313.66
HSBC Large Cap Equity FundNIFTY 100 Total Return Index5.9515.4610.2512.64
ICICI Prudential Bluechip FundNIFTY 100 Total Return Index9.4317.8911.8915.02
IDBI India Top 100 EquityNIFTY 100 Total Return Index7.6219.4110.4614.05
IDFC Large Cap FundS&P BSE 100 Total Return Index6.381710.5412.24
Indiabulls BluechipNIFTY 100 Total Return Index5.5912.528.611.59
Invesco India Largecap FundNIFTY 100 Total Return Index4.7216.7311.1514.05
ITI Large Cap FundNIFTY 100 Total Return Index0.58
JM Large Cap FundS&P BSE 100 Total Return Index5.9814.239.2311.64
Kotak Bluechip FundNIFTY 100 Total Return Index5.3718.6811.9414.12
LIC MF Large Cap FundNIFTY 100 Total Return Index5.2815.4810.3712.69
L&T India Large Cap FundS&P BSE 100 Total Return Index4.9315.2310.113.04
Mahindra Manulife Large Cap Pragati YojanaNIFTY 100 Total Return Index5.3116.64
Mirae Asset Large Cap FundNIFTY 100 Total Return Index5.316.6311.7116.96
Nippon India Large Cap FundS&P BSE 100 Total Return Index14.0217.5411.5315.23
PGIM India Large Cap FundNIFTY 100 Total Return Index-0.4813.228.8212.88
SBI Bluechip FundS&P BSE 100 Total Return Index6.6917.4510.8115.63
Sundaram Large Cap FundNIFTY 100 Total Return Index5.5815.2411.5212.87
Tata Large Cap FundNIFTY 100 Total Return Index5.7115.8210.3112.81
Taurus Largecap Equity FundS&P BSE 100 Total Return Index6.4313.947.6110.53
Union Largecap FundS&P BSE 100 Total Return Index6.1216.529.85
UTI Mastershare FundS&P BSE 100 Total Return Index5.2317.7312.0613.77
30 Equity Mutual Fund (Open Ended, Regular, Large Cap) Scheme Returns in 1,3,5 &10 Years (Source: AMFI website)
Scheme NameBenchmarkReturn 1 Year (%)Return 3 YearReturn 5 YearReturn 10 Year
Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage FundS&P BSE 250 Large MidCap Total Return Index-3.6617.297.3715.68
Axis Growth Opportunities FundNIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index5.4823.77
Bank of India Large & Mid Cap Equity FundS&P BSE 250 Large MidCap Total Return Index3.1920.0810.0212.57
Baroda BNP Paribas Large & Mid Cap FundS&P BSE 250 Large MidCap Total Return Index7.53
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities FundNIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index6.2222.8513.0121.17
DSP Equity Opportunities FundNIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index0.0918.810.8416.29
Edelweiss Large & Mid Cap FundNIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index5.8820.7613.415.12
Franklin India Equity Advantage FundNIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index5.2518.069.9914.74
HDFC Large and Mid Cap FundNIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index11.6321.8412.3412.83
HSBC Large and Mid Cap Equity FundNIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index3.6618.24
ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap FundNIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index14.721.7712.2815
IDFC Core Equity FundNIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index5.2518.7210.0913.56
Invesco India Growth Opportunities FundNIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index2.716.3711.3715.35
Kotak Equity Opportunities FundNIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index7.1220.4612.1716.24
LIC MF Large & Mid Cap FundNIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index9.2219.2711.76
L&T Large and Midcap FundNIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index5.0816.618.4413.93
Mahindra Manulife Top 250 Nivesh YojanaNIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index8.55
Mirae Asset Emerging BluechipNIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index3.5923.0915.1123.46
Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap FundNIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index0.72
Navi Large & Midcap FundNIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index9.6818.6911.32
Nippon India Vision FundNIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index5.6919.117.9312.57
Quant Large and Mid Cap FundNIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index13.0926.1613.5918.56
SBI Large & Midcap FundNIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index9.0421.4613.4216.81
Sundaram Large and Mid Cap FundNIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index5.9721.2211.7418.39
Tata Large & Mid Cap FundNIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index8.8119.1312.6815.58
Union Large & Midcap FundS&P BSE 250 Large MidCap Total Return Index8.97
UTI Core Equity FundNIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index4.219.2910.4613.16
27 Equity Mutual Fund (Open Ended, Regular, Large & Mid Cap ) Scheme Returns in 1,3,5 &10 Years (Source: AMFI website)
Scheme NameBenchmarkReturn 1 Year (%)Return 3 Year (%)Return 5 Year (%)Return 10 Year (%)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap FundNIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index6.9321.328.7816.2
Axis MidcapS&P BSE 150 MidCap Total Return Index5.0724.6117.220.18
Baroda BNP Paribas Midcap FundNIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index2.9924.7511.8618.78
DSP Midcap FundNIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index-2.8519.4110.5117.74
Edelweiss Mid Cap FundNIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index6.9727.6614.9320.76
Franklin India Prima FundNIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index1.1718.029.9418.33
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities FundNIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index10.2223.912.1419.07
ICICI Prudential Midcap FundNIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index5.3822.3312.0218.37
IDBI Midcap FundNIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index0.0620.227.97
Invesco India Mid Cap FundS&P BSE 150 MidCap Total Return Index4.0824.2814.1819.21
ITI Mid Cap FundNIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index-3
Kotak Emerging Equity FundNIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index9.2527.3615.0320.62
L&T Midcap FundS&P BSE 150 MidCap Total Return Index2.1819.478.9518.41
Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Unnati YojanaNIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index4.4225.11
Mirae Asset Midcap FundNIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index8.7928.6
Motilal Oswal Midcap 30 FundNIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index26.7927.3813.82
Nippon India Growth FundNIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index9.1825.8514.3417.21
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities FundNIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index10.0738.9918.25
18 Equity Mutual Fund (Open Ended, Regular, Mid Cap ) Scheme Returns in 1,3,5 &10 Years (Source: AMFI website)

Experts say that mutual fund sector is one of the fastest growing sectors in the Indian economy that have the potential for sustained future growth. With increasing penetration across geographies, strong growth in capital markets, technological progress and regulatory efforts, mutual fund investments have become more transparent and investor-friendly over the years.

(Disclaimer: Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Mutual Funds