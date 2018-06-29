7 things about equity mutual fund all investors may not know

Aligned with your financial goals; Equity Mutual funds give you tax benefit as well as high return

An equity mutual fund is a mutual fund that invests in stocks. They are a lucrative and interesting investment avenue present in the market today. Over the period of time, we have seen people moving from low-return instruments like NSC, Provident Fund and fixed deposits. Equity mutual funds not only help you get capital appreciation but also help save tax. There are options available under equity mutual funds which are specially designed to give you tax benefits. These funds may even provide you inflation-beaten returns in the future.

Here are the reasons why you should be investing in an equity mutual fund today:

1. They are aligned with your financial goal

Most of the funds are open-ended, which makes it easy to link the investments with any of your financial goals, like child marriage, child education, vacation, retirement planning, wealth creation etc. Investors can achieve their financial goals, as the schemes comfortably fit in the duration of any goal which they wish to get it fulfilled. However, make sure that the financial goal you are opting for should not be less than five years.

2. Diversification in stock investment

The amount invested through equity mutual funds are spread in substantial sectors and have holdings in various companies which allow mutual fund managers to spread the risk and reduce the future losses due to market volatility. Since the amount is invested through an expertise and a demonstrated performance, it is much safer compared to buying stocks directly.

3. Tax-saving element

Investors can avail tax benefits by investing in ELSS (Equity linked saving scheme) funds. These equity-linked tax saving investment schemes provide investors with total tax saving benefits of Rs 1.5 lakh under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

4. They are Tax-free

Equity mutual funds, which are invested for more than one year of time horizon, are tax-free. Even dividend received till Rs 10 lakh from mutual funds is tax-free in the hands of investors.

5. Highly return-orientation

The scheme gets compounded returns which help in multiplying your money over a certain period of time. In a re-investment option, your earnings get reinvested and returns are calculated on every sum of the final earnings which includes return earnings of the previous years. The more you remain invested, the more you will be able to increase the potential of your inflation-beaten investment earnings.

6. Redemption is easy

Redemption of money from open-ended equity funds is relatively easy. You can invest through a direct plan using electronic clearing system (ECS) facility of your bank. Whenever you want to withdraw your free units, it can be done very smoothly through the redemption process. After signing the redemption form, it takes a maximum of three working days to get your money in the registered bank from where you have started your investments.

7. Offers versatility of investment

Investment in equity mutual funds can be done through a Systematic Investment Plan or in a lump sum. You have an option to stop or halt the instalments of your systematic investment plan. Investors also have the flexibility to go for the systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) which allows them the benefit of periodical withdrawal, at the same time retaining the fund.

