5 Top-Performing Tax-Saving Equity Mutual Funds in 5 and 10 years: 15% to 24% Returns

Top-Performing Tax-Saving (ELSS) Equity Mutual Funds in 5 and 10 years (June 2023): The annualised returns of mutual fund scheme plays an important role in helping an investor decide whether to invest or not. In the last 5 and 10 years, several tax-saving equity mutual fund schemes have given good annualised returns on SIP and Lum Sum investments, as per data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing.

This article lists 5 top-performing open-ended tax-saving ELSS funds in 5 and 10 years, as per AMFI website data till June 23, 2023.

However, investors should note that this exercise is for informational purposes only and is not meant to recommend any fund. Also, there is no guarantee that any of the funds mentioned below will repeat their past performance in future.

Before investing in a mutual fund scheme, investors should look at various factors such as their risk appetite and capacity, a fund’s expense ratio, rating etc. To have a better understanding of a fund, investors should also, always, consult a financial advisor before investing their hard-earned money.

5 top-performing ELSS schemes in 5 years

Quant Tax Plan

The direct plan of Quant Tax Plan has given 24.17% returns and the regular plan has given 22.24% returns in five years.

Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver Fund

The direct plan of Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver Fund has given 16.59% returns and the regular plan has given 15.30% returns in five years.

Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund

The direct plan of Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund has given 16.78% returns and the regular plan has given 15.17% returns in five years.

Kotak Tax Saver Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Tax Saver Fund has given 16.04% returns and the regular plan has given 14.58% returns in five years.

Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund

The direct plan of Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund has given 15.47% returns and the regular plan has given 14.18% returns in five years.

Direct plans of Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund, DSP Tax Saver Fund and PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund have also given over 15% annualised returns in five years.

5 top-performing ELSS schemes in 10 years

Quant Tax Plan

The direct plan of Quant Tax Plan has given 23.73% returns and the regular plan has given 22.68% returns in 10 years.

Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund

The direct plan of Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund has given 19.36% returns and the regular plan has given 17.98% returns in 10 years.

Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund

The direct plan of Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund has given 18.49% returns and the regular plan has given 17.05% returns in 10 years.

DSP Tax Saver Fund

The direct plan of DSP Tax Saver Fund has given 18.20% returns and the regular plan has given 17.17% returns in 10 years.

JM Tax Gain Fund

The direct plan of JM Tax Gain Fund has given 18.13% returns and the regular plan has given 16.88% returns in 10 years.

Direct plans of Tata India Tax Savings Fund and Axis Long Term Equity Fund have also given over 18% returns in 10 years.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of June 23, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.