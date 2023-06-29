5 best-performing Mid Cap mutual funds in 10 years turn Rs 15,000/month SIP into Rs 65 lakh

Top 5 Mid Cap Mutual Funds with highest returns in 10 years (till June 26, 2023): Direct plans of five mid-cap funds have given over 22-23% annualised returns in the last 10 years, as per data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing. The direct plans of all these schemes have also comfortably beaten their respective benchmark indices in 10 years.

The SIP calculator shows that a monthly SIP of Rs 15,000 in any of these five mid-cap mutual funds would have grown to approx Rs 65 lakh or more in 10 years at 22% CAGR. That said, the following is a list of five such top-performing Mid Cap Mutual Funds in 10 years till June 26, 2023.

Before reading further, you should note that this exercise is for informational purposes only. There is no assurance that any of these funds will repeat its past performance in future. Therefore you should always invest only as per your financial goals, risk capacity and risk appetite. It is necessary to consult a SEBI-certified financial advisor, who will help you realise your financial goals in time.

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Emerging Equity Fund has given 23.30% returns while the regular plan has given 21.81% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund, which has given 20.40% returns in 10 years.

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund

has given 22.77% returns while the regular plan has given 21.28% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund, which has given 20.40% returns in 10 years.

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund has given 22.54% returns while the regular plan has given 21.25% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund, which has given 20.40% returns in 10 years.

SBI Magnum Midcap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Magnum Midcap Fund has given 22.22% returns while the regular plan has given 21.08% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund, which has given 20.40% returns in 10 years.

Invesco India Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Mid Cap Fund has given 21.96% returns while the regular plan has given 20.09% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund, which has given 20.40% returns in 10 years.

The direct plans of Axis Midcap Fund, ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund, Tata Midcap Growth Fund and UTI Mid Cap Fund has given annualised returns between 21% and 22% in 10 years.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of June 26, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.