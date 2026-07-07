Consistently topping return charts in one mutual fund category over a decade is difficult. Doing it across 5 different categories is even rarer. Yet, that’s exactly what Quant Mutual Fund has achieved. According to Value Research data, as many as 5 Quant schemes have emerged as the best performers in their respective categories based on 10-year SIP returns, making the fund house the standout performer over the past decade.

These 5 funds are – Quant Small Cap Fund, Quant Infrastructure Fund, Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund, Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund, and Quant Flexi Cap Fund. Each of these schemes has delivered annualised SIP returns of more than 20% over the last 10 years, with the Quant Small Cap Fund leading the pack at 26.16%. A monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 in these funds would have grown to between Rs 37 lakh and Rs 48 lakh during this period.

SIP performance

Funds 10-Year SIP Returns In % SIP of Rs 10,000 would have grown to Quant Small Cap Dir 26.16 Rs 47.66 lakh approx Quant Infrastructure Dir 23.81 Rs 42.09 lakh approx Quant Multi Asset Allocation Dir 22.79 Rs 39.81 lakh approx Quant ELSS Tax Saver Dir 21.88 Rs 38.01 lakh approx Quant Flexi Cap Dir 21.32 Rs 36.86 lakh approx

Source: Value Research as of 6th July 2026

While all five schemes finished at the top of their respective categories, the gap between Quant funds and their peers varied across segments. Here’s how each fund performed against other leading schemes in its category over the last 10 years.

Small-cap category

Funds 10-Year SIP Returns In % Quant Small Cap Dir 26.16 Nippon India Small Cap Dir 22.62 Axis Small Cap Dir 20.80

Quant Small Cap Fund – Direct Plan

The fund, which was founded on January 1, 2013, has generated returns of 17.92% since its inception. The fund managers are Ankit A Pande, Sanjeev Sharma, Sandeep Tandon, Varun Pattani, Ayusha Kumbhat, Sameer Kate, and Yug Tibrewal. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.58%.

Top 5 holdings: Reliance Ind, HFCL, RBL Bank, Adani Power, and Adani Green Energy.

Top 5 sector-wise holdings: Financial, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Consumer Discretionary and Materials.

Risk profile: The Quant Small Cap Fund Direct is classified as a Very High Risk fund by Value Research; however, the fund has generated a significantly higher mean return of 21.89% than both the BSE 250 SmallCap TRI (18.79%) and the small-cap category average (19.88%).

With a standard deviation of 20.56%, the fund’s volatility is lower than the benchmark’s 22.04% and only marginally above the category average of 20.33%. The fund’s 0.78 Sharpe ratio is higher than the benchmark’s 0.59 and the category average of 0.69, indicating that it has delivered better risk-adjusted returns than both.

With a Sortino ratio of 1.33, the fund comfortably outperforms the benchmark (0.92) and category average (1.03), suggesting it has performed better against the downside risk it has taken.

The fund’s alpha of 4.45% is substantially higher than the category average of 2.42%, indicating strong portfolio management by the fund managers.

Thematic infrastructure category

Funds 10-Year SIP Returns In % Quant Infrastructure Fund Direct 23.81 Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund Direct 22.54 Invesco India Infrastructure Fund Direct 21.87

Quant Infrastructure Fund – Direct Plan

The fund, which was launched on January 1, 2013, has produced returns of 17.54% since its inception. Ankit A Pande, Sanjeev Sharma, Sandeep Tandon, Varun Pattani, Ayusha Kumbhat, Sameer Kate, Yug Tibrewal, and Jignesh Shah are the current fund managers. The fund’s expense ratio stands at 0.65%.

The fund has generated a mean return of 23.03%, which is higher than the thematic infrastructure category average of 21.89%. However, it has underperformed its benchmark, BSE India Infrastructure TRI, which delivered 26.89%.

Top 5 holdings: Adani Green Energy, Samvardhana Motherson, Adani Power, Kalyani Steels and Adani Enterprises.

Top sector-wise holdings: Energy & Utilities, Industrials, Materials, Consumer Discretionary and Financial.

Risk profile: Standard deviation measures the volatility of returns. At 24.65%, the fund’s volatility is lower than the benchmark (25.51%) but higher than the category average (20.17%). The Sharpe Ratio measures the return generated for every unit of total risk taken. A higher value is better.

The fund’s 0.70 is below both the benchmark (0.83) and the category average (0.80), suggesting it has delivered comparatively lower risk-adjusted returns. The Sortino Ratio focuses only on downside volatility. The fund’s 1.18 is almost identical to the category average (1.19) but trails the benchmark (1.60).

Beta of 0.85 versus the category average of 0.69 means the fund is more sensitive to market movements than its average peer. The fund’s negative alpha of -0.72 suggests it has underperformed its benchmark on a risk-adjusted basis.

Multi-asset allocation category

Funds 10-Year SIP Returns In % Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct 22.79 ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund Direct 17.11 SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct 14.02

Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund – Direct Plan

Quant Multi-Asset Allocation Fund was launched on January 1, 2013, and its current fund managers are Sandeep Tandon, Ankit A Pande, Sanjeev Sharma, Varun Pattani, Sameer Kate, Ayusha Kumbhat, and Yug Tibrewal. The fund’s expense ratio stands at 0.51%.

Top 5 holdings: Adani Green Energy, Adani Enterprises, Reliance Ind, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

Top 5 sector-wise holdings: Financial, Energy & Utilities, Materials, Technology and Healthcare.

Risk profile: The Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct is classified as a high-risk fund. Despite the higher risk tag, its risk metrics indicate that the fund has delivered significantly stronger returns than the multi-asset category while maintaining an attractive risk-adjusted profile.

With a standard deviation of 12.00%, the fund is more volatile than the category average of 8.78%; however, with a Sharpe ratio of 1.39, the fund comfortably exceeds the category average of 1.07, indicating superior risk-adjusted returns.

The fund’s 2.14 Sortino ratio is significantly higher than the category average of 1.30, suggesting it has been particularly efficient at generating returns while controlling downside volatility.

ELSS category

Funds 10-Year SIP Returns In % Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund Direct 21.88 Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund Direct 18.69 Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver Fund Direct 17.07

Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund – Direct Plan

The fund, which started on January 1, 2013, has produced returns of 19.97% since its inception. The fund managers for the Quant ELSS tax saver fund include Ankit A Pande, Sanjeev Sharma, Sandeep Tandon, Varun Pattani, Ayusha Kumbhat, Sameer Kate, and Yug Tibrewal. The fund’s expense ratio is higher, at 0.61%.

The fund has delivered a mean return of 18.14%, comfortably outperforming both the BSE 500 TRI (13.01%) and the ELSS category average (13.96%).

Top 5 holdings: Adani Power, ICICI Bank, Reliance Ind, Samvardhana Motherson and Larsen & Toubro.

Top 5 sector-wise holdings: Energy & Utilities, Financial, Consumer Discretionary, Industrials and Technology.

Risk profile: With a standard deviation of 18.42%, the fund is more volatile than both the benchmark (15.30%) and the category average (15.45%); however, the fund’s 0.67 Sharpe ratio is higher than the benchmark’s 0.47 and the category average of 0.52, indicating that it has delivered superior risk-adjusted returns despite its higher volatility.

With a Sortino ratio of 1.14, the fund outperforms both the benchmark (0.61) and the ELSS category average (0.69), indicating effective management of downside risk of the fund in terms of generating returns.

The fund’s alpha of 4.31% is substantially higher than the ELSS category average of 1.22%, indicating the fund manager’s effective strong picking strategy to generate higher returns than the benchmark after adjusting for the risk taken.

Flexi-cap category

Funds 10-Year SIP Returns In % Quant Flexi Cap Fund Direct 21.32 HDFC Flexi Cap Fund Direct 17.81 Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund Direct 17.73

Quant Flexi Cap Fund – Direct Plan

The fund, which commenced operations on January 1, 2013, has generated returns of 18.88% since its inception. The current fund managers of the Quant Flexi Cap Fund are Sandeep Tandon, Sanjeev Sharma, Ankit A Pande, Varun Pattani, Ayusha Kumbhat, Sameer Kate, Yug Tibrewal, and Jignesh Shah. The fund’s expense ratio is 0.56%.

The fund has generated a mean return of 19.57%, significantly outperforming both the BSE 500 TRI (13.01%) and the flexi-cap category average (14.45%), according to Value Research.

Benchmark: BSE 500 TRI

Top 5 holdings: Adani Power, Samvardhana Motherson, Adani Enterprises, ICICI Prudential Asset Management, and Aurobindo Pharma.

Top 5 sector-wise holdings: Energy & Utilities, Financial, Consumer Discretionary, Materials and Healthcare.

Risk profile: With a standard deviation of 19.48%, the fund is more volatile than both the benchmark (15.30%) and the category average (15.34%); however, with a Sharpe ratio of 0.71, the fund outperforms the benchmark (0.47) and the category average (0.56), indicating that it has generated better risk-adjusted returns despite its higher volatility.

The fund’s Sortino ratio of 1.22 is well above the benchmark’s 0.61 and the category average’s 0.74, suggesting that it has managed downside volatility effectively while delivering superior returns.

The fund’s higher alpha of 5.40% indicates that the fund manager has generated significantly greater excess returns than the category average (1.74%) through effective stock selection and portfolio management.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Please read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.