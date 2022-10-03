10 worst performing equity mutual funds with lowest returns in 1 year (October 2022)

Worst Performing Mutual Funds October 2022: While a lot is talked about top-performing mutual funds with the highest returns, there are many schemes that end up giving negative returns. According to data on the Association of Mutual Fund in India (AMFI) website, more than 30 equity mutual fund schemes have given negative returns of up to -5% or less in one year. Nearly 20 schemes have given around -10% returns in a year while more than 6 funds have given over -18% returns in one year.

While one year is a very small time in the life of a mutual fund scheme, investors often consider past returns as an important criterion for investment. If you want to know about the equity schemes that have given the lowest returns in one year till the start of October 2022, here’s a list of 10 such funds based on AMFI website data till 30th September 2022.

1. Nippon India Japan Equity Fund

Nippon India Japan Equity Fund is a sectoral/thematic mutual fund scheme. The regular plan of this scheme has given a return of -27.39% while the direct plan has returned -26.39% annualised return in one year. Nippon India Japan Equity Fund tracks S&P Japan 500 Total Return index, which has also given a negative return of -21.05% in one year.

2. Franklin Asian Equity Fund

Franklin Asian Equity Fund is also a sectoral/thematic mutual fund scheme tracking MSCI Asia (Ex-Japan) Standard Total Return Index. The regular plan of this scheme has given a return of -25.18% while the direct plan has returned -24.55% annualised yield in one year. The scheme’s benchmark index has fallen by 21.01% in one year.

3. Franklin India Technology Fund

Franklin India Technology Fund is another sectoral/thematic mutual fund scheme tracking S&P BSE Teck Total Return Index. The regular plan of this scheme has given a return of -21.54% while the direct plan has returned -20.76% annualised yield in one year. The scheme’s benchmark index has fallen by 14.89% in one year.

10 schemes with negative returns in one year. Data source: AMFI website (Returns as of 30th September 2022). Chart by Rajeev Kumar/FE.com

4. ICICI Prudential Technology Fund

ICICI Prudential Technology Fund is a sectoral/thematic mutual fund scheme tracking S&P BSE Teck Total Return Index. The regular plan of this scheme has given a return of -18.79% while the direct plan has returned -17.78% annualised yield in one year. The scheme’s benchmark index has fallen by 14.89% in one year.

5. Tata Digital India Fund

Tata Digital India Fund is a sectoral/thematic mutual fund scheme tracking NIFTY IT Total Return Index. The regular plan of this scheme has given a return of -18.68% while the direct plan has returned -17.32% annualised yield in one year. The scheme’s benchmark index has fallen by 21.43% in one year.

6. Nippon India US Equity Opportunities Fund

Nippon India US Equity Opportunities Fund is a sectoral/thematic mutual fund scheme tracking S&P 500 Total Return Index. The regular plan of this scheme has given a return of -18.6% while the direct plan has returned -17.6% annualised yield in one year. The scheme’s benchmark index has fallen by 7.05% in one year.

7. Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund is a sectoral/thematic mutual fund scheme tracking S&P BSE Teck Total Return Index. The regular plan of this scheme has given a return of -17.73% while the direct plan has returned -16.64% annualised yield in one year. The scheme’s benchmark index has fallen by 14.89% in one year.

8. Axis Focused 25 14.63

Axis Focused 25 is a focused equity mutual fund scheme tracking NIFTY 500 Total Return Index. The regular plan of this scheme has given a return of -14.63% while the direct plan has returned -13.67% annualised yield in one year. The scheme’s benchmark index has fallen by 0.22% in one year.

9. Axis ESG Equity Fund

Axis ESG Equity Fund is a sectoral/thematic equity mutual fund scheme tracking NIFTY 100 ESG Total Return Index.

The regular plan of this scheme has given a return of -13.57% while the direct plan has returned -12.21% annualised yield in one year. The scheme’s benchmark index has fallen by 4.6% in one year.

10. SBI Technology Opportunities Fund

SBI Technology Opportunities Fund is also a thematic/sectoral equity mutual fund tracking S&P BSE Teck Total Return Index. The regular plan of this scheme has given a return of -13.28% while the direct plan has returned -12.21% annualised yield in one year. The scheme’s benchmark index has fallen by 14.89% in one year.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only. Mutual funds are subject to market risks. One should not look at only the past performance of a fund to make his investment decision. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)