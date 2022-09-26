10 New Fund Offers to invest in during Navratri 2022

New fund offers (NFOs) of many mutual fund companies became available for subscription starting today (26th September 2022). These funds will be available for subscription during Navratri 2022. While there is no guarantee that the scheme objectives of any of these funds will be met, you may invest in any of these NFOs if it meets your own investment objectives. In case of any confusion, you should also consult a financial advisor.

Here we take a look at the 10 NFOs available for investing in during Navratri.

10 NFOs to invest in during Navratri

1. Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Index Fund Of Funds

Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Index Fund Of funds aims to generate capital appreciation by investing in passively managed instruments such as Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Index Funds of equity and equity-related instruments (domestic index funds & ETFs as well as overseas ETFs), fixed income securities, Gold / Silver, according to the scheme’s document. The NFO opened on 26th September. It will close on 10th October 2022.

2. HDFC NIFTY 200 Momentum 30 ETF

HDFC NIFTY 200 Momentum 30 ETF aims to provide investment returns corresponding to the total returns of the Securities as represented by the NIFTY200 Momentum 30 Index, subject to tracking errors. The NFO opened on 26th September and it will close on 3rd October 2022.

3.HDFC NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 ETF

aims to provide investment returns corresponding to the total returns of the Securities as represented by the NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 Index, subject to tracking errors. The NFO opened on 26th September and it will close on 3rd October 2022.

4. ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund

ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund will invest in companies whose securities are included in the Nifty Auto Index. The scheme will invest in all the stocks comprising the Nifty Auto Index in the same weightage that they represent in the Nifty Auto Index. The NFO opened on 22nd September and it will close on 6th October 2022.

ICICI Prudential Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund

ICICI Prudential Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund aims to invest in companies whose securities are included in Nifty50 Equal Weight Index. The scheme will invest in all the stocks comprising the Nifty50 Equal Weight Index in the same weightage that they represent in Nifty50 Equal Weight Index. The NFO opened on 14 September and it will close on 28th September 2022.

6. Motilal Oswal Gold and Silver ETFs Fund of Funds

Motilal Oswal Gold and Silver ETFs Fund of Funds aims to generate returns by investing in units of Gold ETFs and Silver ETFs. The NFO opened on 26th September and it will close on 7th October 2022.

7. SBI CRISIL IBX Gilt Index – April 2029 Fund

SBI CRISIL IBX Gilt Index – April 2029 Fund aims to provide returns that closely correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by the underlying index, subject to tracking error. The NFO opened on 26th September and it will close on 3rd October 2022.

8. SBI CRISIL IBX Gilt Index – June 2036 Fund

SBI CRISIL IBX Gilt Index – June 2036 Fund also aims to provide returns that closely correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by the underlying index, subject to tracking error. The NFO opened on 22nd October and it will close on 3rd October 2022.

9. SBI CRISIL IBX SDL Index – September 2027 Fund

SBI CRISIL IBX SDL Index – September 2027 Fund aims to provide returns that closely correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by the underlying index, subject to tracking error. The NFO opened on 26th September and it will close on 3rd October 2022.

10. Tata CRISIL IBX GILT Index – April 2026 Index Fund

The objective of Tata CRISIL IBX GILT Index – April 2026 Index Fund is to provide returns that correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by the underlying index, subject to tracking error. The scheme’s NFO opened on 23rd September and it will close on 28th September 2022.

(Disclaimer: Mutual funds are subject to market risks. There is no guarantee or assurance that the investment objective of any scheme will be achieved)