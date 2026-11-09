Sa-Dhan, a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) for microfinance institutions, is launching a pilot project to enable microfinance lenders to distribute mutual fund products. CEO, Jiji Mammen, tells Narayanan V about the opportunities this presents, the industry’s pace of diversification into non-MFI loans and the portfolio growth outlook in FY27. Edited excerpts:

How has the MFI sector performed since the guardrails were implemented?

From 2023 onwards, the sector went through a very tough period lasting around 1.5 years. Over the last year or so, however, things have come under control. Stress has definitely reduced, and the portfolio at risk (PAR) has come down significantly. As an SRO, we stepped in during the crisis and introduced guardrails with two to three key provisions. At one point, borrowers with more than three loan accounts accounted for over 6-7%. Today, only 0.1% of borrowers have more than five accounts, while 0.7% have four accounts. The remaining 98.3% have three or fewer accounts, and around 93% have two or fewer accounts. As a result, PAR above 30 days has come down to below 1%.

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But portfolio growth remains subdued..

Yes, the only concern is that portfolio growth has not picked up as expected. The sector’s portfolio has declined to ₹3.3 lakh crore from ₹4.4 lakh crore. But, after almost eight consecutive quarters of contraction, we saw a reversal in March 2026. The guardrails themselves have restricted the number of lenders and the loan amount per household. Microfinance lenders have also realised the need for tighter underwriting, resulting in higher rejection rates. There are funding constraints as well, with many lenders having withdrawn after the MFI crisis. Given the credit risks the sector faced over the last three years, everyone is understandably cautious. All these factors have slowed credit expansion. Having said that, we expect the sector to grow 10-15% this year. Credit activity typically picks up in the second half of the year.

Are tighter lending norms limiting access to credit for new borrowers?

There has been a steep increase in the average ticket size of MFI loans, which is now around ₹63,000. MFIs are probably identifying borrowers who are capable of taking higher-ticket loans. In the process, the portfolio grows, but the number of loan accounts comes down.

New-to-credit borrowers are definitely a major area of focus. However, in the current situation, everyone is taking a cautious approach to entering new geographies and testing the waters. There is huge potential ahead. Almost 70% of the portfolio is concentrated in around 200 districts, while 10 states account for nearly 82% of the portfolio. As the industry regains momentum, MFIs will gradually enter newer markets. There is no doubt about that.

Has the industry diversified its lending portfolio following RBI’s qualifying asset norm changes?

Under RBI‘s qualifying asset criteria, up to 40% of an MFI’s portfolio can now comprise secured loans. This provides greater comfort to institutions as it allows them to build a better-quality portfolio. Perhaps the change came at the wrong time because the industry was already grappling with stress, and institutions were unable to enter this segment in a significant way. Some larger institutions were able to move into other businesses relatively quickly, given their parent organisations’ experience and expertise. However, I am still not seeing much traction in the overall industry. To be frank, against the 40% non-MFI loan eligibility, my assessment is that we have not crossed 20-22% so far.

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Is there a plan to move beyond lending products?

We have entered into a collaboration with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) to launch a pilot project. We are identifying MFIs that would like to take this up as a long-term programme. This will help microfinance institutions learn how to introduce borrowers to mutual fund investments and distribution. There is a need for customised products that are better suited to the needs and realities of low-income households. For instance, products that allow daily or weekly contributions in smaller amounts. We are working on this, and the project is starting immediately. Initially, we will cover 10 states on a pilot basis.

MFIs can certainly become a distribution channel for such products. However, they must keep responsible lending in mind. In the pursuit of additional income, if they start pushing products on borrowers, it could create problems. Over time, MFIs can become a delivery channel for mutual fund products while earning additional income and helping their borrowers develop the habit of investing.