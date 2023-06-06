Real estate and mutual funds are two popular investment options for long-term investors. While mutual funds offer diversification and ease of investment, real estate provides tangible assets and the potential for higher returns. Mutual funds are professionally-managed investment portfolios that pool money from multiple investors to purchase a variety of securities like stocks, bonds, and other assets. They offer investors the opportunity to diversify their portfolios and access a range of assets with relatively low investment amounts.

Real estate, on the other hand, is a tangible asset that can be purchased and managed by investors. Real estate investments can take many forms, including rental properties, commercial properties, or investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs). Here are some reasons why real estate can be a better investment than mutual funds for long-term investors:

1. Tangible Asset: Real estate is a physical asset that can be seen, touched, and lived in. It provides a sense of security and can be used for personal or business purposes. On the other hand, mutual funds are financial assets that are intangible and depend on the performance of the underlying securities.

Also Read: Why investing just to save tax is not a good idea?

2. High Returns: Real estate has historically outperformed mutual funds in terms of returns. According to a study by the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries, commercial real estate investments returned an average of 9.9% annually between 1978 and 2018. In comparison, the S&P 500 index, which is often used as a benchmark for mutual funds, returned an average of 7.7% annually during the same period. According to a report by S&P Dow Jones Indices, the average annual return for real estate between 2000 and 2019 was 7.35%, compared to 5.62% for the S&P 500 index. Furthermore, real estate can provide passive income through rental properties, which can be reinvested for higher returns.

3. Inflation Hedge: Real estate is an effective hedge against inflation. As inflation rises, so do property values and rental incomes. In contrast, mutual funds are vulnerable to inflationary pressures, which can erode returns over time.

4. Tax Benefits: Real estate investments offer several tax benefits, including deductions for mortgage interest, property taxes, depreciation, and repairs. These benefits can significantly reduce the tax liability for real estate investors. Mutual funds, on the other hand, have limited tax benefits and may be subject to capital gains taxes.

5. Diversification: Real estate provides diversification benefits to investors, as it is not highly correlated with traditional asset classes such as stocks and bonds. This means that real estate investments can reduce overall portfolio risk and volatility. Mutual funds also offer diversification benefits, but may not provide the same level of protection during market downturns.

6. Leverage: Real estate investments can be leveraged through mortgage financing, which allows investors to control a property with a small down payment. This can amplify returns and provide greater flexibility in managing cash flows. Mutual funds, on the other hand, cannot be leveraged in the same way.

While real estate can be a better investment than mutual funds for long-term investors, it is important to consider the risks and challenges associated with real estate investing. Real estate requires significant upfront capital, and ongoing maintenance and repair costs, and can be subject to market fluctuations and economic downturns. Additionally, real estate investments require active management, which can be time-consuming and challenging for some investors.

In conclusion, real estate investments can provide higher returns, tax benefits, diversification, and inflation protection compared to mutual funds. However, investors should carefully evaluate their risk tolerance, financial goals, and investment horizon before making a decision. It is advisable to seek professional advice from a financial advisor or real estate expert before investing in either option.

(By Gunjan Goel, Director, Goel Ganga Group)

Disclaimer: This is the author’s personal opinion. Readers are advised to consult their financial planner before making any investment.