Top Performing Mid Cap Funds in 1 Year (September 2023): 11 Schemes With Over 23% Returns

Top Performing Mid Cap Mutual Funds in 1 Year: Several Mid Cap Mutual Fund schemes have given over 20% returns in 1 year till September 5, 2023, according to data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India. Data shows that the direct plan of 11 mid-cap schemes has given over 23% returns while the top-performing scheme in the one-year duration till September 5 has given 33% return.

The following is a list of such 11 mid-cap funds, as per AMFI website data tracked till September 5, 2023. Please note this exercise is for informational purposes only and is not intended to recommend any of the funds mentioned here for investment.

Top-performing mid-cap funds in 1 year

Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund

The direct plan of Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund has given 33% return while the regular plan has given 32.53% return in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 27.38% return in 1 year.

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund has given 32.9% return while the regular plan has given 31.99% return in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 27.38% return in 1 year.

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund has given 30.02% return while the regular plan has given 28.56% return in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 27.38% return in 1 year.

Also Read: I want to invest 80-90% in small and mid-cap funds for 25-35 years. Is it the right approach?

Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund has given 28.7% return while the regular plan has given 26.63% return in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 27.38% return in 1 year.

Nippon India Growth Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Growth Fund has given 28.14% return while the regular plan has given 27.12% return in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 27.38% return in 1 year.

Tata Midcap Growth Fund

The direct plan of Tata Midcap Growth Fund has given 27.49% return while the regular plan has given 25.97% return in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 27.38% return in 1 year.

Quant Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Mid Cap Fund has given 25.68% return while the regular plan has given 23.20% return in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 27.38% return in 1 year.

Invesco India Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Mid Cap Fund has given 24.69% return while the regular plan has given 23.06% return in 1 year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 150 MidCap Total Return Index, which has given 26.91% return in 1 year.

Also Read: I am paying EMI for a Rs 30 lakh home loan. Will I be liable to pay tax after selling the flat?

Bandhan Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Bandhan Midcap Fund has given 23.86% return while the regular plan has given 21.78% return in 1 year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 150 MidCap Index.

Franklin India Prima Fund

The direct plan of Franklin India Prima Fund has given 23.28% return while the regular plan has given 22.20% return in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 27.38% return in 1 year.

Mirae Asset Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Mirae Asset Midcap Fund has given 23.19% return while the regular plan has given 21.75% return in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 27.38% return in 1 year.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of 5th September 2023. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.