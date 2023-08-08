Top Small Cap Funds in 1 year (August 2023): 8 schemes beat Index with 28% to 39% SIP returns

Best Performing Small-Cap Mutual Funds in 1 year (till August 7, 2023): While Small Cap mutual fund schemes continue to attract investors, not all of them manage to beat their respective benchmark indices.

As per data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), most of the small-cap funds have given over 20% annualised returns in 1 year.

However, only 8 small-cap schemes have been able to beat the index under the direct plan and only five of them have done so under the regular plan in 1 year.

As many as 15 small-cap funds have failed to beat their benchmark indices in one year under both direct and regular plans. While most of the schemes have given over 20% returns, one low-performing fund has given just 14.39% return in 1 year. Following is a list of the 8 top-performing small-cap funds in 1 year, as per AMFI website data tracked till August 7, 2023

Top-performing Small Cap Mutual Funds in 1 year

Quant Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Small Cap Fund has given 39.76% return while the regular plan has given 37.93% return in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 28.04% return in 1 year.

HDFC Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Small Cap Fund has given 38.05% return while the regular plan has given 36.75% return in 1 year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index, which has given 29.81% return in 1 year.

Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund

The direct plan of Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund has given 35.51% return while the regular plan has given 34.34% return in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 28.04% return in 1 year.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Small Cap Fund has given 35.12% return while the regular plan has given 33.93% return in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 28.04% return in 1 year.

Tata Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Tata Small Cap Fund has given 35% return while the regular plan has given 32.56% return in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 28.04% return in 1 year.

ITI Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of ITI Small Cap Fund has given 29.90% return while the regular plan has given 27.54.% return in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 28.04% return in 1 year.

HSBC Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of HSBC Small Cap Fund has given 29.39% return while the regular plan has given 28.01% return in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 28.04% return in 1 year.

Sundaram Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Sundaram Small Cap Fund has given 28.12% return while the regular plan has given 26.67% return in 1 year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 28.04% return in 1 year.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of 7th August 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.