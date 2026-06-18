If you have Rs 12 lakh ready to invest today, should you put the entire amount into the market at once or invest it gradually through a Rs 10,000 monthly SIP? It’s a question many investors face when they want to invest in a mutual fund.

While some equity mutual fund categories have delivered significantly higher returns over the last 10 years, here we have assumed a 12% annualised return for SIP vs lump sum calculations is a more balanced and realistic approach for long-term financial planning.

It is broadly aligned with AMFI‘s latest Best Practice Guidelines, which prescribe an illustrative return assumption of approximately 12.42% for Nifty 50-based equity illustrations, derived from the mean of 10-year rolling returns over a long historical period. This approach helps create realistic investor expectations while avoiding overly optimistic projections.

According to category-average return data of Value Research, 10-year average returns vary widely across equity fund categories. Small-cap and mid-cap funds have generated annualised returns of around 16%, while flexi-cap, value-oriented and large & mid-cap categories have typically delivered returns in the 14% range. Large-cap funds, on the other hand, have generated returns over 12%.

Value Research’s data says that, over a 10-year holding period, equity mutual funds in India have historically generated a median annualized return (CAGR) between 12% and 16%, depending on the specific market cycle and fund category.

While certain mutual fund categories, particularly mid-cap, small-cap funds and sector-specific funds, may have delivered returns significantly above 12% over the past decade, those returns were achieved during a period that included a strong equity market cycle. Using category or sector-specific historical highs can create unrealistic expectations. A 12% assumption, therefore, serves as a prudent long-term benchmark that reflects broad market return potential while accounting for varying market conditions.

Using a moderate 12% growth rate, therefore, makes the SIP-versus-lump-sum comparison more realistic, less speculative, and easier for readers to relate to their own investment journey.

To make the comparison fair, let’s assume:

Investment period: 10 years

Expected return: 12% per annum

SIP amount: Rs 10,000 per month

Lump sum amount: Rs 12 lakh invested today

Scenario 1: Rs 10,000 monthly SIP

Value Research’s SIP calculator shows that Rs 10,000 monthly SIP invested for 10 years with an assumed return of 12% will generate a total corpus of Rs 22,40,359.

Total amount invested: Rs 12 lakh

Wealth gained: Rs 10.40 lakh

Scenario 2: Rs 12 lakh lump sum

The calculator shows that Rs 12 lakh invested for 10 years with an assumed return of 12% will generate a total corpus of Rs 37.27 lakh.

Why the difference?

Under a 12% annual return assumption, the Rs 12 lakh lump sum investment generates about Rs 14.86 lakh more wealth than a Rs 10,000 monthly SIP over 10 years.

The lump sum investment gets the biggest advantage in investing: time in the market. The entire Rs 12 lakh starts compounding from day one and remains invested for the full 10 years. In contrast, SIP installments are invested gradually, meaning a large portion of the money gets fewer years to compound.

However, while lump sum investing can generate a higher corpus when markets perform well over the long term, SIPs help investors manage market volatility through rupee-cost averaging and are often preferred by those investing from a regular monthly income.

If markets deliver the same average annual return, which strategy is likely to generate a higher corpus and why?

If markets deliver the same average annual return over the investment horizon, a lump sum investment is generally likely to create a larger corpus than a SIP.

The primary reason is time in the market. In a lump sum investment, the entire capital starts compounding from Day One. In contrast, SIP investments are deployed gradually over time, meaning a portion of the capital remains uninvested during the initial years and therefore does not benefit from compounding immediately.

However, this conclusion comes with an important caveat.

“The success of a lump sum investment depends significantly on the timing of entry. Investing a large amount when markets are overheated or just before a major correction can lead to a prolonged period of underperformance despite favourable long-term average returns. SIPs help mitigate this timing risk through rupee-cost averaging, making them a more practical and disciplined approach for many investors,” said Prashant Gupta, Chief Business Officer, SAMCO Wealth.

Therefore, while lump sum investing may have the potential to generate a higher corpus under identical return assumptions, the actual outcome depends on when the investment is made and the market conditions that follow.

How does market volatility affect SIP and lump sum investments differently?

Market volatility impacts the two approaches very differently.

For lump sum investors, the entry point becomes extremely important. Investing a large amount just before a major market correction can lead to significant short-term losses and may require patience before meaningful gains are realized, says Prashant Gupta.

SIPs, on the other hand, are naturally designed to deal with volatility through rupee-cost averaging. When markets fall, the fixed SIP amount purchases more units; when markets rise, it purchases fewer units. This helps reduce the risk associated with timing the market and smooths the overall purchase cost over time.

As a result, SIPs tend to offer a more disciplined and emotionally comfortable investing experience during volatile periods.

What role does sequence-of-returns risk play in deciding between SIP and lump sum investing?

Sequence-of-returns risk refers to the order in which returns occur, especially during the initial years of investment.

For lump sum investments, early negative returns can significantly impact the portfolio because the entire capital is exposed from the beginning. Even if long-term average returns eventually look attractive, poor returns immediately after investment can delay wealth creation.

SIPs are less vulnerable to sequence risk because investments are staggered over time. Market declines during the initial years can actually work in favour of SIP investors by allowing them to accumulate more units at lower prices. This makes SIPs particularly suitable for investors who are concerned about entering the market at the wrong time.

Which type of investor is better suited for SIPs and who should consider lump sum investing?

According to Prashant Gupta, SIPs are generally better suited for:

• Salaried individuals with regular monthly income

• First-time investors

• Investors who prefer disciplined wealth creation

• Individuals concerned about market timing

• Long-term goal-based investors such as those saving for retirement, children’s education or wealth accumulation

According to Prashant Gupta, lump sum investments may be suitable for:

• Investors who have a sizeable amount available for investment, such as bonuses, business proceeds, inheritance or sale proceeds from an asset

• Investors with a long investment horizon and high risk tolerance

• Investors who are comfortable with short-term market fluctuations

• Investors deploying capital during periods when valuations are attractive

In practice, the choice is often not SIP versus lump sum. Investors who receive a large corpus but are concerned about market timing may consider a phased deployment strategy through Systematic Transfer Plans (STPs), which combines the advantages of both approaches.

Overall, the best investment strategy is the one that aligns with an investor’s cash-flow profile, risk appetite, investment horizon and ability to stay invested through market cycles.

Disclaimer: The calculations, illustrations and return projections used in this article are for informational and educational purposes only. Returns are based on an assumed annual growth rate of 12% and do not represent the actual performance of any mutual fund or investment product. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, and actual returns may vary significantly depending on market conditions, fund selection, investment timing and other factors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should consult a qualified financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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