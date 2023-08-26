MUTUAL FUNDS: Use ‘pause SIP’ facility wisely & then restart

One of the effective ways to invest your money is the systematic investment plan (SIP). This investment option allows you to build wealth gradually. However, life is full of uncertainties, and financial flexibility is essential to adapt to changing circumstances.

This is where the concept of an ‘SIP investment pause’ comes into play. An SIP pause is a strategic option that allows investors to temporarily suspend their SIP investments without completely discontinuing the plan. Let’s understand what an SIP pause is and how it can be utilised wisely.

What is an SIP pause?

An SIP pause, also known as an SIP break or SIP holiday, is a feature that enables investors to halt their SIP investments for a predefined period. This can range from a few months to a year, depending on the mutual fund company’s policies. During the pause period, investors are not required to make any further contributions to their SIPs. This temporary halt can be especially useful when one is facing financial constraints, undergoing significant life changes, or simply wishes to take a break from investing.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar. com, says, “SIP is a disciplined approach to investing in mutual funds periodically. However, there may be times when an SIP pause becomes necessary. The reasons could be financial constraints or market volatility. This is a feature offered by mutual fund houses that lets investors temporarily halt their SIPs for a specific period of time. It can come in handy if you are facing financial difficulties or just wish to realign your investment strategies.”

Why opt for an SIP pause?

Life is dynamic and financial situations can change unexpectedly. The decision to opt for an SIP pause can be driven by various factors:

Financial constraints: During challenging times, such as medical emergencies, job loss, or other unexpected expenses, an SIP pause can provide much-needed financial relief. Pausing SIP investments can free up funds that might be required for more pressing matters.

Career transitions: When transitioning between jobs, starting a new business, or pursuing further education, individuals may experience fluctuations in their income. An SIP pause can help adjust to these changes without disrupting their long-term investment goals.

Personal milestones: We often need money for many important life events such as marriage, childbirth, or purchasing a home. An SIP pause can accommodate these financial needs.

Use SIP pause wisely

Utilising the SIP pause option requires careful consideration and planning to ensure that long-term investment goals remain intact. Here’s how to use this option wisely:

Assess your situation: Evaluate your current financial situation and the reason for considering an SIP pause. Ensure that pausing your investments is genuinely necessary and not just a reactionary decision.

Set a clear timeline: Determine the duration for which you intend to pause your SIPs. It’s advisable to keep this period relatively short to prevent substantial interruptions in your investment journey.

Realign financial goals: While pausing SIPs temporarily, consider reviewing your financial goals. Use this time to realign your investment strategy, if necessary, and make adjustments to your asset allocation as per your revised goals.

It is essential to keep yourself updated about the mutual fund’s policies regarding SIP pauses. Be aware of any charges or administrative processes associated with pausing and restarting your SIPs. If market conditions are a concern, monitor market trends and news updates. Consider resuming your SIPs when you believe the market has stabilised and is more favourable for investing.

Regularly review

During the SIP pause period, regularly review your financial situation and revisit your decision. If your circumstances improve sooner than expected, you might choose to resume your SIPs earlier. An SIP pause is a valuable tool that empowers mutual fund investors to manage their investments flexibly in response to changing life circumstances. It offers a balance between maintaining long-term financial goals and addressing short-term financial needs.

While opting for an SIP pause, careful thought and planning should guide the decision-making process. By utilising this option wisely, investors can navigate through life’s uncertainties while ensuring their financial aspirations remain intact. One should take critical financial decisions based on your circumstances and requirements.

